WPP promotes Rose Herceg to lead Australia and New Zealand

WPP has appointed its new regional leader for Australia and New Zealand after completing the full acquisition of WPP AUNZ last year.

Rose Herceg takes up the president role, tasked with supporting the region's agency CEOs and driving greater integration of people and resources across the network.

Herceg is promoted from her role as chief strategy officer of WPP AUNZ, which she has held for nearly six years. She joined the agency network following WPP's merger with STW Group in 2016. She had sold her agency, Pophouse, to STW Group in 2007.

The president role succeeds the previous regional leader, Jens Monsees, who stepped down as WPP AUNZ CEO in May last year after WPP AUNZ became wholly owned by WPP. Monsees departure capped a series of top level exits and leadership shifts for WPP AUNZ as the takeover approached.

WPP said the president role aligns with the country leadership structure in other major markets.

It did not outline whether it plans to appoint a replacement CSO. A spokesperson told Campaign Asia-Pacific that "any further leadership team appointments will be announced in due course".

Herceg's promotion is one of two leadership changes at WPP AUNZ to kickstart the year, as chief financial officer Chris Rollinson becomes chief operating officer. Herceg will also work alongside Tim Matheson, who continues in his role leading WPP’s technology strategy in the market as chief technology officer.

WPP CEO Mark Read said: "Rose is among the industry’s most respected leaders and I am delighted she has taken up this important role in one of our largest markets worldwide. We have fantastic agencies and thousands of talented people in Australia and New Zealand, and Rose’s job is to help them thrive so they can do great work for our clients. Her extensive marketing and agency experience, as well as a collaborative leadership style, will ensure we bring the best of WPP to our clients."

Herceg commented: "Our people and agencies are what makes WPP the industry leader. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to work with them to continue building a culture of loving what we do and always reaching for outstanding results. I’m also thrilled to be working alongside Chris and Tim—two of the finest colleagues anyone could hope for—and all our fantastic agency CEOs."