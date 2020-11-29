Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

WPP moves to fully acquire WPP AUNZ

WPP issues an unsolicited bid to acquire all the shares of WPP AUNZ that it doesn't already own and take 100% ownership by March.

WPP moves to fully acquire WPP AUNZ

WPP AUNZ announced this morning that it received an unsolicited proposal from majority shareholder WPP plc to acquire all of the ordinary shares in WPP AUNZ that it does not already own at A$0.55 per share in cash.

WPP currently owns 61.5% of WPP AUNZ shares.

WPP plc said it seeks to enter into a binding implementation agreement prior to December 31 and expects to complete the acquisition and payment by March 2021. WPP plc reserves the right to withdraw the proposal, and a statement from WPP AUNZ said its independent directors, along with its advisers, are considering the proposal. The directors advised shareholders to take no action until they receive the independent directors' formal recommendation.

A letter from WPP plc to WPP AUNZ stated the following regarding the rationale behind the move:

WPP AUNZ has a portfolio of leading brands in the Australasian region but we remain cautious of the environment and agree with the sentiment of WPP AUNZ CEO Jens Monsees regarding the current level of economic uncertainty in the regions in which WPP AUNZ operates and we are mindful of the weak trading conditions currently impacting WPP AUNZ.

As a 61.5% majority shareholder and a partner in many of WPP AUNZ's businesses, we remain committed to WPP AUNZ, however, our ability to deploy resources and assist the business is limited by the current shareholding structure. We believe that we are best able to support WPP AUNZ in maximising its potential by moving to 100% ownership. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

5 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

8 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

9 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New ...

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion
Advertising
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist ...

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New ...

WPP goes 'Big' with push to kickstart AUNZ growth
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP goes 'Big' with push to kickstart AUNZ growth

Just Published

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s best copywriters
Advertising
14 minutes ago
Javier Campopiano

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s ...

Maradona was not just a football legend but also a master at creative copywriting.

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'
Advertising
14 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'

The 23-year-old brand platform has evolved over time, especially during the pandemic.

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards
Advertising
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards

Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'
Digital
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'

Facebook has so far trained 100 Dentsu employees across APAC on its suite of commerce products and solutions.