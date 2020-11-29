WPP moves to fully acquire WPP AUNZ

WPP AUNZ announced this morning that it received an unsolicited proposal from majority shareholder WPP plc to acquire all of the ordinary shares in WPP AUNZ that it does not already own at A$0.55 per share in cash.

WPP currently owns 61.5% of WPP AUNZ shares.

WPP plc said it seeks to enter into a binding implementation agreement prior to December 31 and expects to complete the acquisition and payment by March 2021. WPP plc reserves the right to withdraw the proposal, and a statement from WPP AUNZ said its independent directors, along with its advisers, are considering the proposal. The directors advised shareholders to take no action until they receive the independent directors' formal recommendation.

A letter from WPP plc to WPP AUNZ stated the following regarding the rationale behind the move: