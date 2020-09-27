Advertising Media News
Gideon Spanier
18 hours ago

WPP chiefs buy more shares despite Covid second-wave jitters

Stock price underwent a temporary bounce as investors considered the move a vote of confidence.

Read: spent £482,000 to buy 85,000 shares
Read: spent £482,000 to buy 85,000 shares

WPP’s chief executive Mark Read and chief financial officer John Rogers have spent almost £1m on buying shares in the agency group after the stock hit a four-month low last week.

Shares in WPP underwent a temporary bounce, rising about 2% to 580p, after the company disclosed that Read had spent £482,000 to buy 85,000 shares and Rogers paid £441,000 to acquire 75,000 shares a day later.

WPP stock sank as low as 560p last Monday (Sept 21) – its lowest level since May – on fears that a second wave of coronavirus infections could harm the global economic recovery.

WPP’s shares started the year above £10 but fell as low as 483p during the worst of lockdown in early April.

The decision to buy shares by Read, chief executive since September 2018, and Rogers, who joined earlier this year, will be seen as a positive sign, given the tough times facing the agency sector.

Prior to this, Read had not bought shares since the week he became CEO.

Senior executives at WPP agreed temporary salary reductions for three months between April and June as revenues less pass-through costs plunged 15.1%.

The world’s biggest agency group by staff numbers also reduced headcount by 5,000 to about 100,000 by the end of June.

Since then, WPP said its revenue decline eased to 9.2% in July.

Publicis Groupe recently ended its salary reductions in the UK after five months.

It is understood that other groups, including Omnicom and Interpublic, have yet to make a decision on ending salary reductions at the holding company level.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

6 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

7 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

9 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account

10 M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism

Related Articles

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Advertising
Oct 8, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as ...

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture
Advertising
Aug 30, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and ...

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North America, UK
Advertising
Feb 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North ...

Mark Read: Integrated accounts make up third of WPP's new-business pipeline
Advertising
Nov 13, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read: Integrated accounts make up third of ...

Just Published

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol trends during Covid
Marketing
6 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol ...

Alexander Lambrecht weighs in on challenges, sharing a brand name with the pandemic and more.

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay
PR
7 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Richard Edelman says PR is well-placed to bounce back after a spring that was “no fun”.

WATCH: Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime firework display
Advertising
19 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

WATCH: Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime ...

Gunpowder and fireworks artist Cai Guo-Qiang staged the global event in celebration of Hennessy XO's 150th anniversary.

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising
Advertising
19 hours ago
Kate Magee

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 ...

He said that it is 'embarrassing arrogance' that marketers would think people were interested in what they had to say about the virus.