Advertising News
Gurjit Degun
Jun 23, 2022

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

Agencies in Ukraine, Poland and Czech Republic will work with the minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine.

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

WPP has partnered the Ukrainian government to attract investment to the country in a bid to rebuild its economy after the upheaval and damage of the Russian invasion.

The holding company's agencies in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic will work with Oleksandr Tkachenko, minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine, to show that the country is open for business as part of the government's "Advantage Ukraine" mission.

Tkachenko joined WPP chief executive Mark Read on stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to explain that they will target business leaders within the region and across the world to encourage inward investment to support Ukraine's economic recovery.

The initiative will aim to show the variety of talent in the country across sectors such as agriculture, technology, education and the creative industries as well as its "huge potential for commercial investment", WPP said in a statement.

Tkachenko said that the government wants the world to know "that Ukraine is still open for business and has the potential to be a key cultural and digital technology European hub."

Read added: "Creativity has the power not only to solve commercial problems but to address some of the biggest issues we face.

"WPP's partnership with the Ukrainian government will aim to do both – underlining the enormous commercial potential of the country while supporting the economic recovery essential to rebuilding Ukrainian social and cultural life and ensuring a positive future for its citizens."

On Monday, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed delegates at the festival via video link and called on adland to use the power of creativity to help the country win the war against Russia. 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

GroupM reduces global ad forecast, but says Ukraine war and privacy changes are ‘not major factors’
Media
Jun 14, 2022
Jessica Heygate

GroupM reduces global ad forecast, but says Ukraine ...

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion
Digital
Mar 5, 2022
Ben Bold

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' ...

WPP's Mark Read on why Coca-Cola, Google and Unilever are pivotal to the network's future
Marketing
Feb 27, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP's Mark Read on why Coca-Cola, Google and ...

Wieden & Kennedy hosts Ukraine then-and-now photographic exhibition
Advertising
May 26, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Wieden & Kennedy hosts Ukraine then-and-now ...

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
15 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.