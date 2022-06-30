WPP acquires Australia-based martech agency Bower House Digital

WPP will acquire Bower House Digital, a marketing technology-services agency located in Australia. Founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s network.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed.

The martech shop employs approximately 80 people across Australia and Asia Pacific. Bower House designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients including Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer. It specialises in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions.

According to a media statement, the acquisition is aligned with WPP’s M&A and growth strategy focussed on expanding the network's digital experience capabilities. Over the past decade, WPP has become a large Salesforce partner with over 7,000 practitioners across marketing, commerce, experience, loyalty, analytics, service and sales clouds.

Rose Herceg, WPP president, Australia and New Zealand, said companies are seeking to work with integrated agencies and providers. "Bower House Digital’s knowledge in marketing technology will further strengthen our digital expertise in Australia and New Zealand," she added in a media statement.

Andy Main, global chief executive officer at Ogilvy noted that Bower House Digital has delivered digital experiences for some of the world’s most recognisable brands. Ogilvy would grow Bower House Digital’s capabilities at the "intersection of creativity, consultancy, production and operational services" across its global network, he explained.

Bower House's co-founders Dobson and Quinn attributed the combination of their agency's tech capabilities and Ogilvy's creative heft as a reason for signing this deal. "Fusing our digital marketing knowledge with the creative powers of Ogilvy will build even bigger and better opportunities for our people and clients," they contended.