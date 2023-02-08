Digital Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive

Li is a bright spot in China’s sports marketing scene and has accomplishments to match.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Echo Li

Greater China CEO and global SVP 
Sportfive
Shanghai

Echo Li has a tall list of achievements. She is the youngest regional leader of Sportfive, a firm she helped enter and grow in the Greater China market, built a team from scratch and ensured they achieve a whopping 500% growth in five years. 

In not just business numbers, her stellar leadership speaks for itself in Sportfive’s shining client list as well. Boasting top sports IPs, from F1 to Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United F.C. to Los Angeles Lakers, Li has overseen Sportfive’s collaborations with over 100 multi-dimensional sports IP resources as an exclusive agency and over 120 international and regional partnerships for both domestic and international brands. 

With the support of Sportfive and Li, Chinese brands stand out at global sports events. One of her most commendable achievements was brokering a four-year deal for Oppo and Boston Athletic Association (for the Boston Marathon) from 2020 to 2023. The deal helped the smartphone brand not only penetrate the US market but also become the first Chinese smartphone brand to work with the UEFA Champions League. 

As consumer electronics brand Hisense’s creative marketing agency for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Li’s team orchestrated the “Perfect Match Tour” at Qatar, an all inclusive campaign for football lovers on-site as well as social media. 

Outside of work, Li is committed to giving back to cultivating local talent. She regularly takes guest lectures in mainland’s top educational institutes nurturing young talent and raising the bar for the sports marketing education in the country. Her goal is to create a work environment that supports upskilling, innovation and constant growth. In tune with that she introduced the Carnegie leadership training programme for the management, a global marketing talent exchange programme and another sports business executive training programme for the company.  

A winner of several awards for her work in the sports marketing sector in Greater China, Li’s top honours include but are not limited to Harvard Business Review (Chinese version) 2022 Ram Charan Management Practice Award and a member of Campaign Asia’s class of 40 Under 40 in 2020

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.