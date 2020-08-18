sportfive

Lagardère Sports and Entertainment rebrands as Sportfive
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

The sports-marketing agency and consultancy styles the brand name with an underlined 'V' for victory.

Sportfive scores the rights to UEFA EURO 2012 football
Sep 17, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Sportfive scores the rights to UEFA EURO 2012 football

SINGAPORE - Sportfive has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency for the media rights to UEFA EURO 2012 in a number of markets in Asia and across all of Oceania.

