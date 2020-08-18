sportfive
Emerging from Covid-19: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the sports industry
Adrian Staiti, APAC President of sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE challenges the cautious outlook for the sports industry and suggests how a better normal will flourish once markets come out of the pandemic.
SPORTFIVE and Supponor extend partnership
Global sports business agency SPORTFIVE and global leader in virtual advertising technology and solutions for live broadcast sports Supponor have agreed to extend their cooperation – which has been in place since 2017 – by a further three years.
Lagardère Sports and Entertainment rebrands as Sportfive
The sports-marketing agency and consultancy styles the brand name with an underlined 'V' for victory.
Sportfive scores the rights to UEFA EURO 2012 football
SINGAPORE - Sportfive has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency for the media rights to UEFA EURO 2012 in a number of markets in Asia and across all of Oceania.
