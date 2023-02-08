Digital Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Dephin Lim, EssenceMediacom

Having personally led, inspired, and delivered a root-to-branch transformation by building a genuinely new client-centric offering to partner with The Coca-Cola Company, Lim continues to deliver market leading and market first end-to-end work.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Dephin Lim, EssenceMediacom
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Dephin Lim

Managing director and OpenX from WPP Greater China OU media lead
EssenceMediacom
Shanghai

Blessed with great foresight and a knack of taking on tough projects that most leaders would shy away from, Dephin Lim has consistently delivered outstanding business results for EssenceMediacom, resulting in a promotion to managing director and head of the Shanghai office in 2019.

With her future-forward thinking, Lim has been instrumental in integrating a new marketing ecosystem by consolidating creative, social, media and shopper scopes into one organisation. She has built her team from zero to 100 employees in greater China and has consistently delivered disruptive and quality work in the past 12 months. This has included creating an industry disruptive agile marketing performance mix model that helped a major client to redefine and succeed with their performance marketing efforts. 

The iconic new business deal win from her was The Coca-Cola Company in the past 12 months, the project covered Greater China markets, which led her to take on the new role of OpenX from WPP Greater China OU Media+ Lead, who runs in a brand-new model, providing end-to-end integrated marketing solutions under the WPP group. 

As a leader, Lim encourages dropping the masks of perfection and superiority to instead nurture a culture of supporting and uplifting one another. She has scored high approval ratings among both employees and clients, including breaking the record for the highest approval score by a client across the entire agency. 

A keen advocate for DEI, Lim has driven multiple initiatives across the company. This has included introducing KPIs for senior leaders to hire more diverse teams, as well as encouraging team members to share their stories from different backgrounds, life stages, genders and age, to foster and bring greater awareness and support for diversity, equality and inclusivity. 

Armed with in-depth understanding of the industry across Greater China, a genuine passion for brands, leadership as well as empathy, Lim has spearheaded disruptive and transformational projects that continue to deliver impressive results and drive change.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Pippa Berlocher named EssenceMediacom CEO for ANZ
4 days ago
Nikita Mishra

Pippa Berlocher named EssenceMediacom CEO for ANZ

EssenceMediacom officially launches with new branding and second UK agency
Feb 1, 2023
Arvind Hickman

EssenceMediacom officially launches with new ...

Why EssenceMediacom agency leaders in Asia feel ready to compete
Jan 31, 2023
Minnie Wang

Why EssenceMediacom agency leaders in Asia feel ...

EssenceMediacom could be a formidable competitor
May 17, 2022
Gideon Spanier

EssenceMediacom could be a formidable competitor

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.