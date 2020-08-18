Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Shayne Madamba, Havas Media Ortega

The chief digital officer of Havas Media Ortega is the perfect embodiment of someone who cares deeply about growing the industry as a whole and using her skills for good.

Women to Watch 2020: Shayne Madamba, Havas Media Ortega
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Shayne Madamba

Chief digital officer
Havas Media Ortega
The Philippines

Shayne Madamba has had an illustrious 16-year career in digital marketing across nearly all of the major holding groups: Publicis, Dentsu, IPG, WPP and now Havas. First entering the industry as a research analyst, Madamba has climbed the ladder to take up digital leadership roles, responsible for driving much of the future growth of the business. During her tenure at Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect, where she was digital director and general manager for the Philippines office, Madamba was named to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 40 Under 40 (2016), and she helped the agency scoop a Digital Agency of the Year Award (2017).

Madamba joined Havas Media Ortega as chief digital officer in 2018. Her work over the past few years has included establishing automated processes to implement digital media campaigns faster; real-time data insighting using Salesforce; and growing the business’ ecommerce offering by becoming a Lazada Preferred Agency Partner. The agency’s digital revenue grew 36% in 2019 due to her leadership. Specifically, she has grown the business of key clients such as Maxicare Healthcare Corporation and Sun Life Canada, with clients calling her an “indispensable partner”.

What makes Madamba stand out is her love for teaching and education—both for clients and outside of work. Her clients and colleagues call her #TeacherShayne because she is always keen to share best practices and trends built from her own successes and failures. With a background in traditional media, she is noted for making digital marketing approachable and jargon-free, using a strategy-based language that clients strongly connect with. Havas leaders say Madamba’s “hunger for knowledge” and “addictive passion” have helped to both deliver growth and profitability for the agency, and elevate the digital industry in the Philippines.

Outside her day job, Madamba has been teaching at the Certified Digital Marketer Program for more than four years. Prior to this, she spent three years teaching college students in the University of the Philippines. She is often found speaking at marketing events around the world, most recently as a keynote speaker for the Nicholas Hall Conference in Vienna and the New Directions conference in London. The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified Madamba’s passion for education. She has hosted free e-learning courses for communities who needed critical help, including a program to help SMEs embrace online selling, and social media lessons for patient groups looking to execute disease-prevention awareness programs. In the past 12 months, Madamba has racked up more than 400 hours of teaching offline and online, weekdays and weekends.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
51 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.