Advertising Digital Marketing News
Zihao Liu
Jan 12, 2023

With Jack Ma stepping back from Ant, is China’s war on tech giants over?

With Ant Group distancing itself from Ma and Alibaba, it should face fewer regulatory hurdles, however, China and Hong Kong’s listing requirements might delay the the much-awaited IPO till at least 2024.

With Jack Ma stepping back from Ant, is China’s war on tech giants over?

Tech titan Jack Ma is taking a step back from his business Ant Group, which owns Alipay, the world’s largest mobile payment platform. Ma is said to be relinquishing majority control of the company after Ant Group announced it had changed its corporate voting structure to “optimize corporate governance and achieve long-term sustainable development.”

What this means is that Ma will no longer exercise his voting rights jointly with persons acting in concert. Previously, Ma and four other persons acting in concert jointly controlled the Hangzhou Yunbo Investment Consultancy Company, which is the general partner of two companies that collectively own 53.46 percent of Ant Group. 

With these changes, Ma will only hold a 20% share as part of an equity investment partnership controlling 31.04% of Ant Group. In other words, Ma’s voting power has been slashed from more than 50% to just 6%. Other individual shareholders who collectively own the two aforementioned companies will exercise their voting rights independently. This means that “no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group,” even if the existing economic interests of shareholders remain intact.

The Jing Take: Ant Group’s Alipay is a critical infrastructure in China’s digital payment sector and has arguably become too enormous to be controlled by any single entity or individual in the eyes of Chinese regulators.

As observed by Chinese finance analysts, the lack of a dominant shareholder in Ant Group reflects the fintech leader’s importance to China’s digital finance industry. Alipay boasts over 1 billion users in China.

Ant Group’s reorganization also means that Chinese regulators’ years-long scrutiny of the group might be coming to an end. The probe first started in November 2020, when Ant Group’s planned IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong was abruptly suspended. Chinese regulators summoned its leaders, including Ma, to a closed-door meeting days after Ma openly criticized Beijing for being too risk-averse in managing its financial system. Subsequently, Alibaba was fined a record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations and went through a compliance overhaul under the supervision of China’s market regulators. 

Since then, Ma has been lying low, refraining from making high-profile public remarks. Now that Ant Group has distanced itself from him and Alibaba, it should face fewer regulatory hurdles. In fact, on January 4, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission division in Chongqing approved Ant Group’s request to raise US$1.5 billion (10.5 billion RMB) for its consumer unit.

Ant Group could also receive the green light to resume its IPO process. However, according to China and Hong Kong’s listing requirements, a company needs to wait between one to three years before applying for an IPO following a change in its actual controller. Therefore, the IPO won’t take place till at least 2024.  

Foreign companies in the mainland should view Ant Group’s restructuring as a positive development. It suggests that China’s crackdown on its tech giants is easing, at least temporarily. More importantly, it shows that China is doubling down on  economic growth as it seeks to exit the COVID-induced slump. This should dispel concerns that the country is pressuring private companies to prioritize political conformity. 

As demonstrated by last October’s 20th National Congress, promoting “high-quality development” is front and center on Beijing’s agenda. With Beijing’s concern over Ma’s influence on Ant Group mitigated, the fintech titan should be ready to launch major growth initiatives again. 

The Jing Take reports on a piece of the leading news and presents our editorial team’s analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debate sprouting on Chinese social media.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

1 Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

2 'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

3 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

4 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

5 SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

6 From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

7 Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

8 Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

9 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

10 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Related Articles

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group
Jan 9, 2023
Staff Reporters

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend
May 27, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, ...

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Just Published

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on numbers enough?
3 hours ago
Shufen Goh

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on ...

The need to measure and validate media consumption data using third parties before deciding on ad spend has never been greater, reminds R3's Shufen Goh.

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on China’s collectible toy craze
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on ...

Robbi is trendy, French brands like Creed are capitalising on it to lure the chic China consumer. Campaign talks exclusively to CEO Sarah Rotheram to understand the brand journey and strategy behind such collaborations.

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can brands harness success in 2023?
6 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can ...

Fashion NFTs have demonstrated that their potential is bigger than ever, but consumers remain hesitant. What can brands do to finally achieve mass adoption and keep the market on its feet in 2023?

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers be concerned?
The Information
6 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers...

Campaign UK talks to leading spokespeople on the issue.