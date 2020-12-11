Advertising News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Wieden+Kennedy names new Tokyo MD

Yosuke Suzuki, formerly managing director at R/GA Tokyo, will lead W+K's Japan office along with ECD Scott Dungate, as previous MD Ryan Fisher moves to W+K London.

L-R: Scott Dungate, Yosuke Suzuki
L-R: Scott Dungate, Yosuke Suzuki

Independent creative agency Wieden+Kennedy has brought in Yosuke Suzuki, previously MD at R/GA Tokyo, to head up its Tokyo office. Ryan Fisher, MD since 2018, is departing for a role as head of growth at W+K London.

Suzuki had been with R/GA Tokyo since it started in 2017, first as executive strategy director and then as managing director starting in 2018. He has worked in Japan, the US, the UK, and Southeast Asia in senior strategy positions with Dentsu, Naked Communications, DDB and BBH, as well as a client-side stint with Coca-Cola. He will lead W+K's Tokyo team alongside Scott Dungate, who has been ECD since 2019. 

“It's a really exciting time to join Wieden+Kennedy. The roster of clients and the recent work over the last year, since [Dungate] has taken the creative helm, has been impressive," Suzuki said. "At a time when Japanese brands are looking for thinking and partners who go beyond the status quo, W+K Tokyo feels future-ready." 

The agency's clients include local brands Oronine, Beautiful People and Body Mainté, as well as global clients Nike, Ikea and Audi. The office also does a significant amount of work for the Korea market on behalf of brands including Netflix, Harlan+Holden and AB Inbev.

“The experience Yosuke brings from a strategic, business, client-side, international and Japanese perspective is very rare, and something we think will continue W+K Tokyo moving to interesting places," Dungate said. "Add to this Yosuke’s humble but confident character, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds.”

Tuomas Peltoniemi, EVP and managing director of R/GA Asia Pacific, said it's been an honour working with Suzuki, and that R/GA wishes him nothing but the best. “Yosuke has been a key member of R/GA Tokyo, having been one of the founding members of the office back in 2017," Peltoniemi told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "He has helped lay the foundations of success for R/GA Tokyo, underpinned by collaborative and multidisciplinary teams. This foundation has enabled us to work with many Japanese and global brands, growing them locally and internationally during his time. He leaves R/GA Tokyo in great shape, and I'm very excited about the next chapter of success for the office under our current leadership team, as we appoint our new managing director."

Colleen DeCourcy, W+K global president and CCO said that at a time when more international agencies are looking to set up shop in Japan, Wieden+Kennedy is already celebrating its 22nd anniversary there, with a globally diverse staff that represents a "secret weapon" in the market.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

4 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

5 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

7 See the Greater China winners

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

8 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

9 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

10 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Related Articles

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts
Advertising
Dec 4, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to ...

Staff interests as important as company mission: R/GA Tokyo’s new MD
Analysis
Sep 28, 2018
David Blecken

Staff interests as important as company mission: ...

Agency Report Card 2019: Wieden+Kennedy
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Wieden+Kennedy

Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a powerful thing
Advertising
May 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a ...

Just Published

Telkomsel calls digital review
Digital
22 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Telkomsel calls digital review

Indonesia's largest mobile service provider has put its incumbent digital agency on notice as it prepares a multi-agency pitch.

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Marketing
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.

Back to basics: Saving digital marketing in the era of walled gardens
Advertising
1 day ago
Gowthaman Ragothaman

Back to basics: Saving digital marketing in the era ...

To ensure digital marketing’s survival, we need to return to the internet’s decentralised roots, argues the CEO of Aqilliz.

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage
Advertising
1 day ago
Gemma Charles

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage

Campaign looks at how after years of platitudes about racial inequality in the ad industry, the Black Lives Matter movement seems to be driving positive change at last.