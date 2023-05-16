Why quitting my job after maternity leave was the right decision

I've worked in media and advertising since I was 18. Straight from school, I found myself at a media agency and, over the past 11 years, I've worked hard to build my career in marketing. In all that time, I've always said to myself if/when I have kids, I don't want to be a statistic that doesn't go back to work after maternity leave. I don't want to give up the career I've worked hard for.

The truth is, in 11 years I've only ever witnessed more senior people leave to have babies and be able to return thriving. I've seen far fewer returning women who aren't "at the top". Some, but not enough. So, I'd always said, if I have kids, I'd be different.

Then the reality of finding yourself in the actual situation hits you, and everything changes. I was the brand and marketing manager at Goodstuff when I fell pregnant. My son was born in September 2021 and, due to the pandemic and then pregnancy, I hadn't set foot in an office since March 2020. It was now the summer of 2022, and conversations naturally turned to how and when I would return to work, and I felt completely overwhelmed.

How could I go back to work and leave my son? What nursery would I put him in? Would he like it? How would I commute to London and get back in time for bathtime and bedtime? Can we afford this? Can I remember how to do my job? What would the commute be like? What does a work version of me, now a mum, even look like?

I'd lost all confidence in myself and, to be honest, I was scared. I let that fear make decisions for me, which, at the time, felt like what I needed to do. I resigned from Goodstuff, torn that after an enhanced maternity leave package of 39 weeks full pay, I was severing all ties with a company that had looked after me so well for more than five years.

What followed was something that everyone should keep in mind when dealing with a new mum whose life has been turned upside down and who is just trying to work things out.

Goodstuff showed me compassion, understanding and love. They were sad, of course, but they really understood my situation and made sure I knew there was no shame in stepping away. Andrew Stephens (co-founder of Goodstuff) also made sure that I knew the door to Goodstuff was never shut, and I really believed him.

Fast-forward eight or so months and, with the luxury of time, things didn't feel so scary any longer. My son was happily settled in nursery, I'd dipped my toes into some flexible work from home and I realised that I still wanted more from my career. A career that I had worked hard to develop and loved so much. My confidence had grown, and I was relearning to prioritise myself first.

And Goodstuff, true to their word, had kept their door open. They offered me a position as brand marketing director, with all the flexibility I could need, enabling me to thrive, both in my career and as a mother.

The reality for me is that I really needed those extra months. If I'd returned to Goodstuff last summer, I can almost guarantee I would have crumbled and resigned within a few months, because I simply wasn't ready. My experience got me thinking about how many other women find themselves in my situation; too overwhelmed at that moment to even think about going back to work and so walking away from their jobs feels like the only option. And with the gift of time, time to breathe, find a routine, work through some stuff and find themselves again, realise they still want that career and job.

I wonder how many women would return to work following maternity leave if they had the time to do it on their own terms and not confined to a time schedule dictated to them? Speaking to friends who are mothers and working mother colleagues, it certainly rings true for them too.

We've seen an industry-wide nod to the importance of enhanced maternity packages, Goodstuff has one of the best in the industry with 39 weeks of full pay. And while enhanced financial compensation is essential, we need to be more flexible with time.

It simply can't be a one size fits all.

Becoming a mother is life-changing, and some people need more than 12 months to deal with that change. I strongly believe businesses need to better support women beyond the standard maternity window. By listening, being patient and importantly flexible, we may just see more women return to their careers on their own terms.

Bethany Hitchcock is brand marketing director at Goodstuff Communications