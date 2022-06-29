Why haven't virtual experiences topped Travis Scott in Fortnite?

When I'm talking about innovative uses of tech or the "metaverse", I always use the Travis Scott in Fortnite experience as the best example. This is usually met with "I've seen that one, what's happened since?" and the answer is not a lot. Nothing better.

So why are we still referencing something that happened two years ago? To understand that we need to go back a few steps. A year ago, people rolled their eyes at the term "metaverse" in our industry. Next thing, Facebook made a land grab and rebranded to "Meta" –telling the world that "the metaverse" is happening, and they're the big player.

Next came the brand and agency mayhem as everyone rushed to create something in the "metaverse" and be "the first". And this is exactly where the problem lies.

The truth is there is no metaverse yet. We have: gaming (like Fortnite or Animal Crossing), platforms for building immersive social spaces (like Roblox and Decentraland) and technologies like AR, VR and the blockchain. We are nowhere near a shared virtual space with interconnected destinations and experiences. Currently what we have are lots of siloed experiences that don't interact with each other, with little or no interoperation between them.