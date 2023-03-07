PR Analysis Opinions
Tim Jotischky
4 days ago

Why FIFA's Women's World Cup ambassador is an own goal

Former FIFA council member and Australia international Moya Dodd calls the move 'tone deaf.'

The Brazilian supermodel once appeared in an advert for Kia, posing in stilettos in front of a team of American footballers, apparently trying to persuade them of the merits of “soccer”.
The Brazilian supermodel once appeared in an advert for Kia, posing in stilettos in front of a team of American footballers, apparently trying to persuade them of the merits of “soccer”.

Football’s governing body has appointed supermodel Adriana Lima as its first global fan ambassador five months before the Women’s World Cup, a move denounced as “tone-deaf” by former FIFA council member and Australia international Moya Dodd.

She complained that Lima’s public image was an “odd fit for an organisation that says it wants to empower girls and women” and questioned whether a former Victoria’s Secret model was best-placed to show players and fans what empowerment and equality could look like.

When it comes to insulting the women’s game, FIFA has form, unfortunately. Long-time president Sepp Blatter once said: “Let the women play in more feminine clothes like they do in volleyball. They could, for example, have tighter shorts. Female players are pretty.”

Hopefully, FIFA has moved on since those remarks were made nearly 20 years ago. But its judgement remains as suspect as ever. Current president Gianni Infantino claims Lima “lives and breathes” football and will be an “excellent link” between the sporting body and fans worldwide. The Brazilian supermodel has previously had no official involvement in the sport, but once appeared in an advert for Kia, posing in stilettos in front of a team of American footballers, apparently trying to persuade them of the merits of “soccer”. 

The problem for FIFA is the same as for any brand choosing an ambassador. Does it feel authentic?

Are they relevant to the brand’s audience? And do they represent their values, mission and purpose?
Some critics have pointed to Lima’s strong religious views, which they find potentially divisive. That might be an issue for some, but it is a red herring. More pertinently, she has endorsed the unhealthy practices that go with being a supermodel, once admitting to The Daily Telegraph that she starved herself for nine days before fashion shows, drinking only protein shakes to lose eight pounds.  

Body image is a serious issue, not just in women’s football but across many other sports. British Gymnastics is currently facing legal action from gymnasts who were “body shamed” by abusive coaches – shameful practices which were laid bare in merciless detail in the 2022 Whyte Review.

The success of the 2015 #ThisGirlCan campaign was based on telling real stories of women who play sport “in all its sweaty, jiggly glory”, regardless of their shape or size. As Dodd observes: “Where a supermodel fits into this is truly baffling.”

Ipsos and SeeHer, the global movement to eliminate gender bias in advertising and media, recently published a White Paper which found that positive female representation drives positive business results, but concluded that realistic portrayals of women were an important component.

Not only that, but Lima is Brazilian and the next Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, so she has no geographical connection to the event. Relevance is integral to choosing the right ambassador to represent a brand. She might “live and breathe” football, but Lima feels irrelevant to a World Cup in Australasia.

Will her appointment make any difference to the success of the event? Of course not. But, after the controversy of the men’s World Cup in Qatar, it feels like another own goal from football’s governing body.

Tim Jotischky is director of reputation at The PHA Group

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

#Unstereotype: Have influencers done a better job of eroding gender stereotypes than advertising?
4 days ago
Matthew Keegan

#Unstereotype: Have influencers done a better job ...

When not sexualised, are women sidelined in Indian ads?
Mar 6, 2023
Eularie Saldanha

When not sexualised, are women sidelined in Indian ads?

Just 4.7% of adspend put behind ads with women in professional settings
2 days ago
Sarah Dennis

Just 4.7% of adspend put behind ads with women in ...

Women in Games swaps male and female voices to highlight harassment in gaming
Nov 16, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Women in Games swaps male and female voices to ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.