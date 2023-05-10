What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Source: Kantar evaluated a thousand digital, social and TV ads from Southeast Asia in 2022. The Creative Effectiveness Awards recognise the top-performing ads of a 1,000 SEA ads from Kantar’s creative ad testing database in 2022 and reveal the themes common to the award winners.

Key findings

The most creative and effective ads of 2022 in Southeast Asia for digital and social are:

Grab (Vietnam)

Traveloka (Indonesia)

Edelweiss (Vietnam)

Fita (Philippines)

The most creative and effective ads of 2022 in Southeast Asia for TV are:

Lego (Indonesia)

Omo (Vietnam)

Lay’s (Vietnam)

Hit (Indonesia)

Dancow (Indonesia)

