What legacy brands can learn from digital-native brands

In the last few years, every industry has seen business models being disrupted by new entrants. These new entrants have been able to find consumer needs and address them through solutions rooted in a digital asset or platform, making it convenient and easy for consumers to engage with the brand directly.

We have seen some of these digital-native brands grow and challenge legacy brands, sometimes even forcing them to change their business models and adapt to newer ways of doing business. While legacy brands have all started establishing an online presence, we see some digital-native brands adopting traditional retail channels to drive incremental growth. This sets the stage for an interesting battle to come.

There are three core, fundamental differences in how digital-native brands approach marketing differently and that help explain why they have found great success in recent times.

The way they see the marketing funnel

One of the most fundamental differences between legacy brands and digital-native brands is in their model of consumer acquisition. Legacy brands view consumers through a marketing funnel that looks at consumers across different stages of their consumer journey and brand awareness. They focus on creating more brand awareness with the belief that a strong priming bias drives acquisition. This model of marketing has been an age-old practice and still holds good when distribution is achieved through traditional retail stores. However, digital-native brands view the funnel and acquisition model differently, given not only that they have gone through a different form of evolution but that their business model and value exchange is primarily online. These native apps and businesses view the same funnel bottom-up compared to legacy brands that see it top-down.

Most digital native brands focus on customer acquisition by identifying consumers who are in-market to buy products or services in the same or similar category to what they offer. They over-index their visibility during active stages of the consumer’s journey, resulting in acquisitions at a relatively low cost-per-conversion. Over time such brands are able to identify and segment audiences better, create smarter communication and scale conversions in a far more effective manner.

It is true that digital-native brands too must eventually fall back on mass media in order to continue scaling up to still larger audiences. Yet by the time this happens, they are in a better position compared to legacy brands, for three reasons:

More consumer intelligence and data: Given that their business model is centred on a digital platform, digital-native brands have access to substantially more consumer data than legacy brands. They dedicate significant resources to collecting and analysing this consumer data. An experimental mindset lends itself to considerable learnings and to capturing of these learnings in a very organised way. For digital brands, consumer data or first-party data, is clearly the holy-grail. For many legacy brands, it is often an afterthought.

Ability to extract higher lifetime value from the customer: Given the focus on consumer data, these brands’ ability to retain, engage with and market to their existing audience becomes a lot easier and rewarding. These brands know a lot more about their consumers and are able to extract a much higher value from an existing consumer than traditional legacy brands.

Better attribution or ROI modeling: Digital-native brands primarily consider Facebook, Google and Amazon as channels for business acquisition, whereas legacy brands see them as channels to advertise on. Given this orientation, digital-native brands are able to attribute success and create custom-attribution models for their advertising inventory in far better ways than legacy brands.

It would be safe to say the traditional norms for marketing still apply to businesses that have a low digital orientation. But when the scales of distribution and business tilt toward online platforms, one needs to increasingly utilise models of communication and advertising that are more native to the digital world.

Agility and speed-to-market

The case of how some digital-native brands in India were able to catch on to the trend of haircare products based on onion oils—and go to market with products much earlier than legacy brands—is one of many cases showcasing the agility of young brands. One might argue this sometimes results in products that have a very limited lifespan. However, the key point here is that digital-native brands are far more agile and nimble in identifying a gap and landing a new product to address that gap.

Such nimble responses are likely because of the less complex decision-making processes that digital-native brands employ. The complexity of organisational structures in legacy brands and the time and effort required to manage stakeholders across these complex structures results in longer lead times compared to what digital-native brands enjoy. Another factor that may be argued is a possible difference in organisational culture. Digital native brands are usually open to experimentation, challenging the status quo and innovating with technological interventions to solve problems—all factors that lead to a culture that drives agility in business.

Brand-building through UX and conversations rather than just visibility

It is no secret that digital-native brands are obsessed with consumer experience. Most employ a dedicated team to observe every consumer touchpoint and work at identifying ways in which a consumer’s experience across touchpoints can be seamlessly enhanced. Resources and effort are also allotted to track every single brand-mention across tweets, consumer reviews and blogs and to identify ways in which negative mentions can be turned into positive ones.

Legacy brands observe and analyse consumer experience too. The difference however, is that most legacy brands use this as a means to address customer grievances, whereas digital-native brands see this as an opportunity for brand-building.

These two models work very differently. When building a brand through conversations, it is critical to not only understand the sentiments expressed about the brand but analyse ways in which consumer feedback can be used as an input to change or enhance the product experience. For example, WhiteHat Jr, which offers coding classes for kids, uses every class interaction to see what rating the child has given and assigns regular followups to address every concern expressed. The belief system here is that a brand is not just built by high-decibel visibility but also hand-in-hand through exceptional experience. Thus for digital-native brands, engaging, monitoring conversations, reviewing and addressing grievances, drawing insights and using these insights becomes an ongoing exercise to continually improve the product experience.

To conclude, as digital-native brands scale they have the ability to challenge and destabilise legacy brands. These brands have centered themselves around a business model that’s driven through an online platform, which means the organisational structure, culture, and marketing models are designed to drive success in an online world.

Meanwhile legacy businesses have organisational structures, processes and a culture to succeed in a traditional environment. But this is changing and changing fast. On one hand we see the rapid transformation of legacy brands going online, and on the other hand we see digital native brands extending their business to traditional retail channels. Legacy brands will need to find ways to be more agile and build data structures centered around ways to understand and segment consumers better. Meanwhile, digital-native brands will have to find ways to quickly build a strong brand equity that legacy brands have taken years to build.

Vishal Jacob is the chief digital officer at Wavemaker India.