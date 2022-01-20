Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years

Baxter Jolly, the APAC chairman of IPG firm Weber Shandwick, will leave to explore new professional and personal interests.

Jolly joined the firm in 2005 from sister agency Golin to lead the Singapore office. Since then, he was promoted to APAC vice chair and in 2015 appointed as regional CEO. He assumed the chairman position in 2021 following Tyler Kim taking on the CEO role. He was also named the Best PR Professional in APAC at the PRWeek Global Awards in 2020.

Jolly said: “I am leaving the agency with a full heart after 20 years of glorious service. I am eternally grateful to the many clients, colleagues and friends who have supported me over the years.”

Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick CEO, said: “Baxter has been key to developing our APAC operation—one of the leading in the region. He is an extraordinary leader, passionate and compassionate, inspired and inspiring. [He] leaves the region in excellent hands with Tyler and our remarkable leadership team across APAC.”

Jolly’s departure is announced just a week following the retirement of Andy Polansky, Interpublic Group Dxtra CEO and Weber Shandwick executive chairman.

