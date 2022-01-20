PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years

Industry veteran Baxter Jolly will leave to explore professional and personal interests.

Baxter Jolly
Baxter Jolly

Baxter Jolly, the APAC chairman of IPG firm Weber Shandwick, will leave to explore new professional and personal interests.

Jolly joined the firm in 2005 from sister agency Golin to lead the Singapore office. Since then, he was promoted to APAC vice chair and in 2015 appointed as regional CEO. He assumed the chairman position in 2021 following Tyler Kim taking on the CEO role. He was also named the Best PR Professional in APAC at the PRWeek Global Awards in 2020. 

Jolly said: “I am leaving the agency with a full heart after 20 years of glorious service. I am eternally grateful to the many clients, colleagues and friends who have supported me over the years.”

Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick CEO, said: “Baxter has been key to developing our APAC operation—one of the leading in the region. He is an extraordinary leader, passionate and compassionate, inspired and inspiring. [He] leaves the region in excellent hands with Tyler and our remarkable leadership team across APAC.”

Jolly’s departure is announced just a week following the retirement of Andy Polansky, Interpublic Group Dxtra CEO and Weber Shandwick executive chairman.
 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

4 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

The programmatic poop funnel

6 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

9 The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

10 Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Related Articles

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in consulting services
PR
Dec 19, 2021
Betsy Kim

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in ...

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March
PR
Oct 28, 2021
Diana Bradley

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to ...

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest
PR
Jan 10, 2021
Thomas Moore

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest

Just Published

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese consumers lead unification of online and in-store
Advertising
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese ...

As consumers seamlessly hop between physical and online, brands are expected to provide real-time stock information and personalised experiences across all of their touchpoints. But they must demonstrate a value exchange to consumers to collect the data they need.

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China
Digital
5 hours ago
Sadie Bargeron

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts ...

Data from a Jing Daily report shows that luxury brands no longer rely on their own social media accounts in China with more engagement relying on KOLs.

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some time on your schedule)
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some ...

The company's offering for this year is a 23-minute epic—shot on iPhones—about the making of an epic film within the film, also shot on iPhones.

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

Female founders of women’s health brands say censorship makes it challenging to properly address women’s concerns.