PR News
Diana Bradley
2 days ago

Weber Shandwick promotes Angela Mears to global ECD

Mears will lead work on the firm’s Airbnb, McDonald’s and Ingka accounts.

Weber Shandwick promotes Angela Mears to global ECD

Weber Shandwick has promoted Angela Mears to global executive creative director.

The role is newly created; Mears is reporting to Tom Beckman, global chief creative officer. Mears will partner closely with client, strategy and creative leaders to “establish borderless teams and new ways of working,” according to a Weber Shandwick statement.

She will lead the account work for Airbnb, McDonald’s and Ingka, which is the parent company of Ikea.

Mears, who has worked at the agency for 11 years, was most recently executive creative director of the U.S. West region, leading creative in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

She will be succeeded in that role by creative directors Juliet Fox and Louisa Hager, who will co-lead creative work in the three West Coast cities.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

4 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

5 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

7 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

8 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

9 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in consulting services
PR
Dec 19, 2021
Betsy Kim

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in ...

Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years
PR
Jan 20, 2022
Staff Reporters

Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March
PR
Oct 28, 2021
Diana Bradley

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to ...

Just Published

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s Metaversal Goldmine
Marketing
5 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s ...

Givenchy Parfums is the latest brand to join the Roblox residency hype. But why is luxury so infatuated with gaming platforms?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022
Advertising
5 hours ago
James Halliwell

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand identity
Marketing
5 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand ...

Rebrand rolling out across markets in coming months.

The cream of the Cannes crop?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Chaka Sobhani

The cream of the Cannes crop?

Leo Burnett’s global chief creative officer steps up with an in-depth list of predictions for the hot picks at this year’s Cannes.