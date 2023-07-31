News Advertising Marketing Customer Experience
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

We Are Social opens new Jakarta office to serve Indonesian clients

This latest office launch comes on the heels of Christina Chong's recent promotion to the role of CEO, Southeast Asia.

(L-R) Christina Chong and Yudhi Hastiardi
(L-R) Christina Chong and Yudhi Hastiardi

We Are Social has launched a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia, to tap into Indonesia's business landscape and connect with its 280 million population. 

With the office's inauguration, the agency has already secured clients like local telco Ofon, Etawalin goat milk brand, and health tech startup Klikdokter. The agency is tasked with developing brand playbooks and implementing socially-led marketing strategies tailored to the Indonesian market. 

Leading the charge in Indonesia as managing director is Yudhi Hastiardi, who brings a 20-year track record in advertising and tech to the role. He joined We Are Social from Nava+, where he was head of innovation and business development.  

He also previously played a role in establishing Saatchi & Saatchi's subsidiary agency in Indonesia and launched Pslive, an experiential agency under the Dentsu Aegis Network. 

Hastiardi will report to Christina Chong, the newly-appointed chief executive officer for Southeast Asia at We Are Social.  

"Launching in Indonesia has always been part of our long-term growth strategy, alongside building teams in strategic locations like Malaysia, where we can leverage the abundance of local talent," said Chong. 

"With Yudhi and his team, we aim to cater to local brands and extend We Are Social's reach in the crucial Southeast Asia market. There is an immense opportunity for us to create exceptional work for brands both within Indonesia and globally." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

4 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

6 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

7 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

9 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

10 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Related Articles

We Are Social appoints global head of gaming division
Jun 6, 2023
Coral Cripps

We Are Social appoints global head of gaming division

We Are Social acquires influencer specialist firm Kobe
Jun 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

We Are Social acquires influencer specialist firm Kobe

We Are Social acquires ATL agency Metta in Hong Kong
Jul 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

We Are Social acquires ATL agency Metta in Hong Kong

How many likes does We Are Social get?
Mar 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

How many likes does We Are Social get?

Just Published

Dept launches design vertical in India
9 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Dept launches design vertical in India

In an exclusive chat, Campaign India catches up with Franklin Schamhart, global head of the unit, to learn more about the offering.

Flaccid but playful, condom brand Skyn rolls out latest pleasure chase
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Flaccid but playful, condom brand Skyn rolls out ...

'No Skyn, no loving'? No excitement, no kidding, says Ad Nut.

Bain & Company takes on managed services divisions, acquires Australian AI firm Max Kelsen Consulting
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Bain & Company takes on managed services divisions, ...

The strategy firm diversifies its tech and AI offerings with its latest acquisition of Queensland-founded Max Kelsen Consulting.

Pepsi honours The Notorious BIG on 50th anniversary of Hip Hop
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pepsi honours The Notorious BIG on 50th anniversary ...

The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop pays tribute to an art form that originated in New York in the 1970s and shaped various artistic expressions, including rapping, DJing, breakdancing, and street art.