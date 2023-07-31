We Are Social opens new Jakarta office to serve Indonesian clients

We Are Social has launched a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia, to tap into Indonesia's business landscape and connect with its 280 million population.

With the office's inauguration, the agency has already secured clients like local telco Ofon, Etawalin goat milk brand, and health tech startup Klikdokter. The agency is tasked with developing brand playbooks and implementing socially-led marketing strategies tailored to the Indonesian market.

Leading the charge in Indonesia as managing director is Yudhi Hastiardi, who brings a 20-year track record in advertising and tech to the role. He joined We Are Social from Nava+, where he was head of innovation and business development.

He also previously played a role in establishing Saatchi & Saatchi's subsidiary agency in Indonesia and launched Pslive, an experiential agency under the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Hastiardi will report to Christina Chong, the newly-appointed chief executive officer for Southeast Asia at We Are Social.

"Launching in Indonesia has always been part of our long-term growth strategy, alongside building teams in strategic locations like Malaysia, where we can leverage the abundance of local talent," said Chong.

"With Yudhi and his team, we aim to cater to local brands and extend We Are Social's reach in the crucial Southeast Asia market. There is an immense opportunity for us to create exceptional work for brands both within Indonesia and globally."