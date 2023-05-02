Advertising Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

The toothpaste brand joked that it didn’t expect to “be the carpet."

The ‘Met Gala Stairs’ reminded many internet users of toothpaste.
The ‘Met Gala Stairs’ reminded many internet users of toothpaste.

NEW YORK: Did someone accidentally squirt toothpaste all over the Met Gala carpet on Monday night? 

The haphazard red and blue stripes adorning the carpet sure looked that way to many viewers, and in response Colgate quipped on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels that it only recommends using a “pea-sized amount” of its product. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (Photo credit: Colgate / Twitter; Image via BCW)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Colgate also joked that it found its “angle” at the star-studded event.

“As part of an innovative growth company that roots our marketing in agility and a consumer obsessed mindset, we're constantly following our audience's interests and passion points,” said Colgate-Palmolive’s GM of integrated marketing Amy Benford.

While the Met Gala is on the company’s radar from a beauty space perspective, Benford said her team was “surprised and delighted” at how the community made such a fun connection to the brand. 

“We have an extremely active social community across channels and meet them where they are,” said Benford. “We had fun creating content and communication across all social channels, joining our community and celebrating amazing cultural experiences like the Met Gala.”

Colgate’s posts came after social media users’ commentary throughout the night about the striking resemblance.

Newsweek and the New York Post also covered Twitter users’ commentary on the likeness. 

Colgate works with BCW

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

2 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

3 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

4 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

5 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

6 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

7 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

10 Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

Just Published

Creative Minds: Bill Davies' crazy plan of almost dodging the end of the world
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Bill Davies' crazy plan of almost ...

The Distillery creative had a foolproof apocalypse escape plan that involved seeking refuge in a tiny French armageddon village. A beer and a buddy may have foiled it.

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Entries open
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Entries open

Celebrate APAC agencies and brands' outstanding achievements in improving workplace cultures.

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: Billings jump by a fifth with key moves in China
The Knowledge
4 hours ago
Maria Iu

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: Billings jump by a ...

Billings in the region went up 19% from a year earlier.

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Creative
The Information
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Creative

New leadership and continued integration across APAC are beginning to pay dividends for Publicis, which produced some stellar creative work.