Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

NEW YORK: Did someone accidentally squirt toothpaste all over the Met Gala carpet on Monday night?

The haphazard red and blue stripes adorning the carpet sure looked that way to many viewers, and in response Colgate quipped on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels that it only recommends using a “pea-sized amount” of its product.

(Photo credit: Colgate / Twitter; Image via BCW)

Colgate also joked that it found its “angle” at the star-studded event.

We found our angle. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Hd8NNXa0hc — Colgate Smile (@Colgate) May 2, 2023

“As part of an innovative growth company that roots our marketing in agility and a consumer obsessed mindset, we're constantly following our audience's interests and passion points,” said Colgate-Palmolive’s GM of integrated marketing Amy Benford.

While the Met Gala is on the company’s radar from a beauty space perspective, Benford said her team was “surprised and delighted” at how the community made such a fun connection to the brand.

“We have an extremely active social community across channels and meet them where they are,” said Benford. “We had fun creating content and communication across all social channels, joining our community and celebrating amazing cultural experiences like the Met Gala.”

Colgate’s posts came after social media users’ commentary throughout the night about the striking resemblance.

Is the Met gala sponsored by Colgate this year ? pic.twitter.com/m4mr0X4bQq — Sara ����️ (@tooyoungonvinyl) May 1, 2023

the met gala sponsored by crayola and colgate toothpaste pic.twitter.com/ltyt0JsEom — jess (@fxckoklahoma) May 1, 2023

more like colgate gala https://t.co/F6Q5i8Zb1y — janito (@yassnito) May 1, 2023

Someone spread Colgate visible white on the Met Gala carpet�� pic.twitter.com/CZmGRkeKUA — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) May 2, 2023

Newsweek and the New York Post also covered Twitter users’ commentary on the likeness.

Colgate works with BCW.