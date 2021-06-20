Marketing PR Analysis News
Diana Bradley
9 hours ago

Victoria’s Secret ditches Angels: 5 PR pros on the brand’s new marketing direction

The new models include Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Goodbye, Angels. Victoria's Secret is collaborating big names as part of its VS Collective instead. (Getty Images)
Goodbye, Angels. Victoria's Secret is collaborating big names as part of its VS Collective instead. (Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret is taking a new marketing direction and ditching its Angel models in the process. The reaction on social media is mostly positive, but some people are freaking out

The lingerie brand’s new models will be called VS Collective, which includes soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, South Sudanese refugee and model Adut Akech, Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, photographer and #Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet, model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian trans model Valentina Sampaio.

The seven women will alternately advise the brand, appear in ads and promote Victoria’s Secret on Instagram. 

The shift is part of the company’s attempt at a brand turnaround as it aims to become a leading global “advocate” for female empowerment, according to The New York Times.

Here’s what five PR pros think of Victoria’s Secret’s move.

Trevor Hale, founder and CEO, Fruition Global Communications

Victoria’s Secret has been synonymous with the Angels and the over-the-top shows for so long that it will be interesting to see how this pivot is received by its customer base. With the allegations of misogyny and harassment at Victoria’s Secret, and the world embracing empowerment like never before, they needed to do something to meet the moment, and this could be a step in the right direction—and more substantive than merely a news peg. The definition of sexy is so individual, and you can’t get more authentic and awesome than Megan Rapinoe. They should reach a broader audience by collaborating with such a diverse and international group of ambassadors.

John Forberger, founder, Forberger Communications

Victoria’s Secret reacted to a culture shift—smart. After accusations of cultural appropriation and body shaming, countless lawsuits and internal disorder, the nearly lifeless brand had to find relevant brand ambassadors for this image-driven space in time. I'd love to see the measurement metrics Victoria’s Secret has for this partnership.

Michelle Glogovac, founder and CEO, The MSL Collective 

I definitely think it's taking steps in the right direction, but in addition to the models being more inclusive, I'd love to see the actual attire be more size-inclusive as well. It's not all about pushing "them" up, but good support as well!

Alyssa Pallotti, junior VP, Touchdown PR 

Following the past year in isolation, I know a lot of men and women, including myself, experienced weight fluctuations and stress and had a lot of time to pick themselves apart. Now is the time to redefine sexy and make it more inclusive. I think it shows they're listening.

Dan Rene, MD, Kglobal

Shifting to meet the demands of customers is smart business. Doing the right thing is usually profitable, too. The execution of this announcement is going well, and the credit Victoria’s Secret is receiving is making the brand even stronger. Change can be tough. However, it can be beneficial in the long run, and in this case, the short term, too.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

3 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

8 See the full winner list

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

10 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Related Articles

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced
PR
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Milk & Honey PR wins global brief for cyber security firm
PR
Jun 7, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Milk & Honey PR wins global brief for cyber ...

Holding large events in China: Lessons from the Victoria’s Secret Shanghai Fashion Show
CEI Analysis
Dec 4, 2017
Lauren Hallanan

Holding large events in China: Lessons from the ...

Jury members announced for PR Awards Asia
PR
Mar 22, 2021
Staff

Jury members announced for PR Awards Asia

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose

Creatives share their predictions for this year’s winning work.

Did LVMH break Tiffany by turning it yellow?
Marketing
9 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Did LVMH break Tiffany by turning it yellow?

LVMH is changing Tiffany’s by appointing new board executives and turning its iconic blue to yellow. Will these changes work for the American jeweller?

BrewDog CEO: 'I’m sorry for the pain… and PR mistakes that were detrimental to our culture'
PR
12 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

BrewDog CEO: 'I’m sorry for the pain… and PR ...

James Watt apologised following open letter from former staff.