VaynerMedia announces APAC leadership switch

VaynerMedia APAC is promoting Tim Lindley from head of insights and strategy to managing director for the APAC region as head of VaynerMadia APAC Avery Akkineni, who launched the agency in the region just over two years ago, returns to the US for a yet-to-be-announced role within VaynerX.

In his prior role, Lindley oversaw clients including YouTube, SK-II, Prudential, Subway, Google, Maybank, Glico and Tipco. In his new role, which starts July 1, he will report to CEO and co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk.

Vaynerchuk said Lindley has been an integral part of the agency's APAC growth since joining in December. "He has a deep understanding of our integrated model of creative and media and

has also demonstrated great leadership qualities, so it seemed natural for him to take over the

role of managing director," he added.

Prior to VaynerMedia, Lindley was with BBH, where he founded Black Sheep Studios, a social, content, and entertainment division headquartered in Singapore. He began his career at Sony Music Entertainment in the UK and also spent time at Red Bull.

‘I am so thankful to [Akkineni] for building VaynerMedia APAC into a successful and thriving operation in such a short period of time," Vaynerchuk said.

Akkineni was named a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women to Watch in 2019.