Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the use of artificial intelligence for creating deepfakes saying this can lead to a big crisis, as he urged the media to spread awareness about its misuse and impact to educate people on 17 November, according to a PTI report.

Highlighting the emerging dangers posed by deepfakes, the Prime Minister urged media persons to enlighten people about the negative effects of using AI to spread harmful content such as the misrepresentation of individuals in deepfakes.

Addressing the media at BJP's 'Diwali Milan' programme at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, he said he recently saw a video of him singing in a garba festival which was also fake or doctored, adding that there are many other such videos online. Modi further stated that in a diverse society like ours, deepfakes can cause a big crisis and even stoke the fire of disaffection in society as people generally trust anything associated with the media.

VIDEO | "It would be great If we can educate people through our programs about what deepfake can ultimately do and how Artificial Intelligence works, I saw a video of myself performing garba, and it was very well made. People who love me are also sharing it, but this is a matter… pic.twitter.com/ibRPGU6hQr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

The 'deepfakes' issue made headlines recently after digitally altered videos of some Bollywood actors, including actor Rashmika Mandanna, surfaced on social media.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory to social media platforms, underlining the legal provisions that cover such deepfakes and the penalties their creation and circulation may attract.

The Government cited Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which relates to 'punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource'. The section also cites a penalty of up to one lakh rupees and imprisonment of up to three years for violators.