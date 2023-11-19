VIDEO | "It would be great If we can educate people through our programs about what deepfake can ultimately do and how Artificial Intelligence works, I saw a video of myself performing garba, and it was very well made. People who love me are also sharing it, but this is a matter… pic.twitter.com/ibRPGU6hQr— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM Modi
The Prime Minister cited his own doctored 'Garba' dance video to highlight the issue of deepfakes in the country.
