United for success: How Chinese brands can leverage sports to win internationally

Sport brings people together like little else. Its in-built fandom, global interest, and borderless nature present a unique opportunity for brands to boost visibility among new consumers, integrate into emerging markets and communicate directly to their target audience. Marketers have long known this, but they also know it is not that straightforward.

“Sports marketing is not only simply sponsorship,” says Echo Li, managing director of Greater China & senior vice president of global partnerships at SPORTFIVE, the market-leading global sports agency.

“We place individual brands at the heart of passionate connections between fans and leading sports properties and are committed to building credible and authentic partnerships that deliver real value for many of the world's leading brands.”

A case in point is Hisense's latest cooperation with FIFA through the FIFA Foundation's Football 4 Schools charity programme in South Africa, which SPORTFIVE engineered as creative activation agency for the Chinese consumer brand’s FIFA World Cup global campaign.

Hisense joined the programme, which was established in 2019, with a kick-off event featuring FIFA Legend Yaya Toure that also saw an educational workshop and interactive sessions for children and coaches.