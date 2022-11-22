PR News
Ewan Larkin
Nov 22, 2022

‘Uniquely suited:’ Breaking down Disney’s comms on Bob Iger’s return

Iger, who replaces Bob Chapek, returns to the company after a hiatus.

Bob Iger
Bob Iger

The Walt Disney Company said in a statement on Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger is “uniquely suited” to lead the company forward.

Iger, who was reinstated as Disney’s top executive effectively immediately, previously held the role for 15 years until February 2020. He has replaced Bob Chapek, who has “stepped down” from the position. 

“The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period,” said Susan Arnold, chairman of the Disney board, after thanking Chapek for his service, in a statement. 

Arnold’s language suggests Disney rehired Iger to steady the ship during a time of investor unease. This month, the company revealed fiscal Q4 results that missed analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines

Chapek also recently announced plans to freeze hiring and eliminate jobs, amongst other cost-cutting measures.

Following news of Iger’s return, Disney shares jumped on Monday. 

Emphasis on employees

Disney’s statement focused particularly on Iger’s relationship with the brand’s senior leadership and employee base. 

Arnold emphasized that Iger has “the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago,” and that “he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide.”

The aforementioned factors, Arnold noted, “will allow for a seamless transition of leadership.”

Disney’s concentration on Iger’s relationship with employees seems far from coincidental, given some of Chapek’s stumbles during his brief stint. After Chapek declined to publicly condemn Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, he wrote a letter to employees apologizing for his “silence” on the matter. Staffers then staged walkouts in protest and wrote an open letter expressing their disappointment in the company’s leadership for failing to respond. 

Disney sought out Iger

According to Iger, who was only quoted once in the announcement, Disney directly called the former chief executive out of retirement.  

Iger said in the statement that he was “thrilled to be asked by the [Disney] board to return as its CEO.”

“I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling,” he added.

The boomerang executive is on a timetable

Iger’s second time around as CEO is slated to last only two years, with a “mandate from the board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth.”

Before he departs, the statement continued, Iger will also work closely with the board to develop his successor. 

Disney’s decision to outline Iger’s contract length appears to be an attempt to prevent investors and consumers from being blindsided by another CEO departure, ensuring stakeholders that the company will be better prepared in appointing a leader next time. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Feb 27, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

What Netflix and Disney+ ad-supported tiers mean for the TV ad world
Nov 1, 2022
Matthew Keegan

What Netflix and Disney+ ad-supported tiers mean ...

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with experiences line-up across globe
Oct 30, 2022
Ben Bold

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with experiences...

What Netflix can learn from Disney
Aug 30, 2022
Claire Huxley

What Netflix can learn from Disney

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.