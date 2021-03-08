News
Daniel Farey-Jones
22 hours ago

UM unveils ‘Futureproof’ positioning

IPG media agency to prize speed, diversity and ethics.

UM cited the Futureproof positioning in aiding this week's win of Burger King in China.
UM cited the Futureproof positioning in aiding this week's win of Burger King in China.

UM is to sell itself as "Futureproof" in a bid to show clients it is changing, along with the media and employment climate.

The market positioning is intended to communicate recent internal changes, such as feeding audience insight more dynamically into campaign planning using automation and AI, as well as making use of data from sister IPG company Acxciom.

There is also a focus on prioritising diversity in its own workforce, helping clients to avoid featuring harmful stereotypes in their advertising and providing them with a scoring system for how ethical and transparent social media platforms are.

UM claimed these changes were a critical component in its recent wins of Honda and Dr Martens in the EMEA region and have helped client Johnson & Johnson push into ecommerce.

It also cited the Futureproof positioning in aiding this week's win of Burger King in China.

“The beauty of our Futureproof model is that it is borderless and can draw on the brilliant and diverse capabilities across the whole of our region, giving clients access to the specialists they need for any given future outcome,” Rachel Forde, chief executive of UM UK, said.

“Building and nurturing this great talent across the UK and the wider EMEA region, based on our clients’ changing needs, is a key focus for 2021, especially as areas such as ecommerce and shopability become so crucial for future success.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

6 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

8 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

9 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
Oct 20, 2020
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media account
Media
Feb 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media ...

Agency Report Card 2020: UM
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: UM

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
Media
Feb 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global ...

Just Published

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Following Airbnb's move to shift spend out of performance, five performance-marketing experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss where the brand may have gone wrong and argue the value of balancing performance with brand.

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: A dogged pursuit of pitches pays off in terms of new business, but our concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s employee churn remain.

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
17 hours ago
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

It's no wonder many women don't feel beer is a drink for them when much of the sector's most famous advertising—including for AB InBev's brands—has been so geared towards men.

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Digital
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive ...

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.