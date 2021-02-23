Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role

She has been appointed as chief growth officer for Mediabrands for global and EMEA markets, and will relocate to the UK.

Fiona Johnston
Fiona Johnston

Fiona Johnston, CEO of UM Australia, has been promoted to chief growth officer of Mediabrands Global/EMEA and will relocate to the UK to take up the new position. Based in London, Johnston’s international role will include delivering market advantage to existing and potential clients.

Johnston will also also work with Mediabrands parent company, IPG, on group coordination. Johnston has been CEO of UM Australia since October 2017. In that time, she has retained media contracts for Coca-Cola, Kmart and ING and won business from the Australian Government, Nestle, Menulog, David Jones and Mattel, the company said.

Johnston’s replacement as CEO of UM Australia has been appointed and will be announced imminently, the network said in a statement. 

On her appointment, Johnston said, “I am sad to be leaving Coady [Mark Coad, Mediabrands Australia CEO] and the team at such an exciting time for UM in Australia. Equally the opportunity to craft more of this globally is a great honour indeed. I am excited to work with the global and Europe team to help bring it to life, as I know only we can.”

As the UM Australia CEO, Johnston had played a leading role in gaining new business, improving client retention and winning awards, Coad noted in a statement. "We are sad to be losing Fiona and also elated she is going to a new, senior position and still in our wider network,” he added. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

5 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

6 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

7 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

IPG Mediabrands names global client officers
Media
Jan 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

IPG Mediabrands names global client officers

IPG Mediabrands hires CEO for HK and Taiwan
Media
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands hires CEO for HK and Taiwan

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change
Media
Nov 13, 2019
Matthew Miller

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change

IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and Daryl Lee to Mediabrands CEO
Advertising
Sep 10, 2019
Gideon Spanier

IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and ...

Just Published

Australian digital advertising market grows by 20.3% YoY: IAB
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Australian digital advertising market grows by ...

This improvement was spread across all sectors, as the industry reported its second consecutive quarter of growth.

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 ...

Annual reports show extent of jobs cull.

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief ...

Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content.

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school globally
Marketing
15 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school ...

Shift is a free educational programme for aspiring creatives from non-traditional backgrounds.