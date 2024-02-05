News Media
Beau Jackson
19 hours ago

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed with cookie deprecation until concerns resolved'

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority says Google must act to address concerns around market dominance.

Getty Images
Getty Images

The UK Competition and Markets Authority could delay Google’s timeline for the phase-out of the use of third-party cookies.

In its latest report on Google’s Privacy Sandbox, the CMA states that while Google has so far complied with its commitments, there are still several areas of concern that will need to be addressed before it completely removes third-party cookies from Chrome later this year.

Commenting on the update, Paul Bland, head of biddable at Havas Media Network UK, said: “What's clear – while there is progress, there remain many outstanding questions and requirements for resolutions, against the backdrop of what now feels like a relatively short timeframe of the proposed deprecation of the cookie. 

“Therefore, this is a welcome constructive dialogue between the industry, the CMA and Google to address outstanding items to resolve as we go cookieless.”

Specifically, ahead of third-party cookie deprecation, the CMA has asked Google for four things:

  1. To ensure it does not “design, develop or use the Privacy Sandbox proposals in ways that reinforce the existing market position of its advertising products and services, including Google Ad Manager”
  2. To address specific design issues with other Privacy Sandbox tools, such as how its Topics API alternative for relevant targeting may disadvantage small ad tech firms and who will govern the Topics API taxonomy (the CMA has suggested it should be done by an an external, industry-run group)
  3. To clarify the long-term governance arrangements for Privacy Sandbox
  4. To give its assurances for the future development of the Privacy Sandbox tools, including a commitment to continue engaging with industry stakeholders.

The CMA stated: “This does not mean that we currently think the Privacy Sandbox changes cannot go ahead.” But some in the industry believe that alleviating the concerns will take longer than anticipated. 

James Rosewell, co-founder of Movement for an Open Web, said: “This report is a major slap on the wrist for Google. Underneath the diplomatic language lie at least 39 areas of significant regulatory concern that Google will need to address before third-party cookies can be removed. 

“The CMA states that ‘Google cannot proceed with third-party cookie deprecation until our concerns are resolved’ and – although the CMA doesn’t say it explicitly – no sensible reader would believe that these problems can be overcome in the next few years.”

Among the other concerns raised in the report is the fact that Privacy Sandbox tools do not support all current ad tech use cases and business practices.

It could therefore incentivise ad spend away from the open display market into "walled gardens" such as Google, Meta, and Amazon, which have access to sizeable stores of first-party data.

Todd Parsons, chief product officer at online display ad provider Criteo, said: “By removing third-party cookies without a replacement offering that supports common advertising use cases, it's highly likely digital ad spend will gravitate further towards Google, carrying negative implications for the competitiveness and health of the ecosystem.”

The CMA’s next report on the Privacy Sandbox is due at the end of April, and will give an update on the current test period, which sees cookies deactivated for 1% of Chrome users (around 32 million people). 

Bland added: “All said, whatever is happening between Google and the CMA doesn’t change the fact the cookie is deprecating along with other changes in a constantly evolving market. That’s why it’s important the industry has solutions that can adapt to handle the market’s transition in an ethical and transparent manner no matter the bumps in the road.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

1 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

2 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

3 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

5 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

6 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Google settles $5 billion lawsuit on user privacy
Jan 1, 2024
Campaign India Team

Google settles $5 billion lawsuit on user privacy

Google firms-up cookie phase-out timeline: 1% of Chrome users to go cookieless in Q1 2024
Oct 17, 2023
Joseph Arthur

Google firms-up cookie phase-out timeline: 1% of ...

Google forms privacy-first partnership with IMDA and advances Privacy Sandbox APIs
Jul 21, 2023
Staff Reporters

Google forms privacy-first partnership with IMDA ...

‘Another turn around the merry-go-round’: Ad industry both relieved and frustrated by Google’s extended cookie deadline
Jul 31, 2022
Jessica Heygate

‘Another turn around the merry-go-round’: Ad ...

Just Published

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

After proving his mettle in the fashion industry, Rousé is busy wielding his magic wand on the creative landscape across the Asia-Pacific region.

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with ...

EXCLUSIVE: A number of GroupM's most prominent clients in China have placed their long-standing accounts with the agency under review, Campaign understands.

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China
8 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

EXCLUSIVE: After 10 years with WPP, Patrick Xu, the company's country manager and CEO for GroupM China, has resigned. His role will be split and replaced by existing WPP senior executives, Rupert McPetrie and Chris Reitermann.

Brands were not ready for Taylor Swift's new album announcement
11 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Brands were not ready for Taylor Swift's new album ...

Some tried to get ahead of the announcement and got it wrong.