Uefa and Pepsi Max line up Becky Hill for show at Women’s Euro final

Uefa and Pepsi Max have lined up rapper Stefflon Don and 1990s sensation Ultra Naté to support Becky Hill at the first show for the Uefa Women’s Euro final.

This will be the first ever live music production at the Women’s Euro final, which takes place on 31 July at Wembley Stadium.

The pre-time show will air in more than 16 countries in Europe and several territories around the world.

Mark Kirkham, PepsiCo's senior vice-president and chief marketing officer, international beverages, spoke about bringing new audiences to women’s football.

He said: “When you add additional entertainment elements, you amplify the sport even more.

“It really just amplifies the event and celebrates the women's game in a new way and it brings in new audiences.”

Ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament, Pepsi Max also launched a content series with England Lionesses Leah Williamson, Nikita Parris, and Millie Bright, documenting their personal journey to being professional footballers.

Pepsi Max has been a key Uefa partner since 2015, but parent company PepsiCo has an even more extensive and wide-ranging partnership with women’s football, becoming a Uefa Women’s football partner in 2020.

Since then, the company has sponsored Uefa Women’s Champions League, the Uefa Women’s Under-19 and Under-17 Championships, and Uefa’s Together #WePlayStrong programme, which is aimed at encouraging more girls and women to play football.

Fellow PepsiCo brand Gatorade has also played a key role in women’s football worldwide as a sponsor of the Manchester City and FC Barcelona women's teams.

The Gatorade Sports Science Institute, based in Loughborough, most recently worked with match officials ahead of Euro 2022 to optimise their health and performance.

Kirkham also spoke to Campaign about the wider efforts of PepsiCo to support women’s football.

“It's in our DNA and with brands supporting the women's game, it will only make the women's game and the industry stronger. It's the right thing to do because it is one game, and it's an equal game.”

Kirkham refers back to a Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan Gatorade ad from 1997 as evidence that PepsiCo has always had a strong relationship with women in football.

He’s adamant that it is necessary for brands to support women’s football for the wider public to see it as an equal sport.

“In the past it was a challenge getting brands and others to really invest behind the sport. Now, you've seen a dramatic shift and you’re seeing big brands getting involved.

“I think we have a responsibility to celebrate the women's game and create platforms. It's the right thing to do because it is one game, and it's an equal game.”