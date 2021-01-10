Digital Media News
Frank Washkuch
1 day ago

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

The handle had been a primary way of communicating with the public throughout Trump’s campaigns and term in office.

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump on Friday (January 8) evening, two days after banning it for 12 hours for messages posted after the riots on Capitol Hill and less than two weeks before his term ends. 

Trump repeatedly violated the platform’s guidelines, Twitter said in a blog post. 

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social platform said. 

In an analysis published by the company, it said Trump’s two tweets from Friday, taken in the broader context of tensions in the US and other current events, violated its glorification of violence policy. 

“Our determination is that the two tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so,” the company said. 

Other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitch have disabled Trump’s account until the end of his term. 

Shortly after Twitter’s announcement, #ThankYouTwitter trended on the platform. 

