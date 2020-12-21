Marketing News
Gurjit Degun
19 hours ago

TUI launches remixed ad as four agencies await imminent result of 'joyous' review

'Nothing compares to a real holiday' campaign aims to instil confidence in travellers.

TUI is shifting its marketing to target families and young couples as it reminds them about the joys of going abroad after many people took staycations amid the coronavirus outbreak this year.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer at TUI, told Campaign that the travel company has found that these demographics "seem to be the most resilient travellers at the moment" with less concern over quarantining and testing.

As a result, TUI has created ads that are tailored to the audience with imagery of families and young couples enjoying a holiday in the sun.

However, the brand is also trying to instil confidence in travellers by launching a Covid-19 insurance cover for all holidays that ensures people can get a refund if there are issues that stop them flying.

TUI has also partnered with a number of testing companies so that its customers can get a coronavirus test at "the best possible price", McAlister explained.

The campaign "Nothing compares to a real holiday" has been re-edited by TUI's in-house creative team from work that was originally created by Forsman & Bodenfors in Sweden.

It launches on Boxing Day on Channel 4 and will run across TV, video on demand, radio, digital audio, display and social. More than half of TUI's media spend will go on TV and VOD. MediaCom handles its media planning and buying.

McAlister added that TUI's search for an agency for its global creative account has been "the most joyous" part of her job this year because she's met so many "talented creative from lots of different agencies".

The brand is planning to pick a winner before Christmas with Fold7, Leo Burnett, TBWA\London and incumbent VMLY&R London all in the running.

The winning agency will help TUI move beyond connecting with customers for a fortnight at a time after it acquired Italian experiences company Musement in 2018.

TUI wants to create a travel platform that includes an option for customers to book excursions for their holidays, as well as a major brand campaign next year.

