Digital Marketing Media Analysis Data News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map in APAC

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Where should your ad budget go? Campaign teamed up with YouGov to look at levels of trust in ads on 10 forms of media across six markets, and how they compare to the global average.

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map in APAC

Consumers still grant the highest levels of trust to television, print and radio advertising, but a survey of the trustworthiness of ads appearing in 10 different forms of media across six APAC markets is full of interesting outliers and market-by-market variation. 

The results come from an exclusive global survey by Campaign and YouGov. The research surveyed a total of 18,929 respondents, including 5,620 in select markets in APAC. (Earlier, we looked at what APAC consumers think about brands taking stances on politics, social issues, sustainability and ethics: see "Indian consumers think politics and marketing should mix, Chinese do not".)

The complete data dump on how well consumers trust various forms of media in six APAC markets, with the global average presented for comparison, appears below. 

Some observations that jump out:

  • Television, radio and print exhibit the stongest overall levels of trust. Globally, 52% of respondents classify television as either very or somewhat trustworthy, and the overall percentage is similar across APAC.
  • Across every form of media, consumers in India and Indonesia choose "very trustworthy" at a rate that exceeds both the global average and the level in the other APAC markets. This holds true even for media where the other markets are far more skeptical. For example, 20% of Indian respondents said ads on websites are "very trustworthy", with an additional 37% saying they are "trustworthy". By contrast, ads on websites were named untrustworthy by 74% of respondents in China, 67% in Hong Kong, 63% in Australia and 61% globally.
  • Social media gets the strongest dose of wariness overall, with 68% globally finding ads on social media either not very trustworthy or not trustworthy at all. Australia overindexes the global average: 75% there find social-media ads untrustworthy, with 34% choosing the "not at all" designation.
  • Podcasts, often seen as an inherently authentic medium, don't get much love in APAC, with 61% in China, 56% in Hong Kong and 38% in Singapore saying ads in this medium are not very trustworthy. However, the high response levels under "don't know" probably tell the most important story for this medium.
  • China and Hong Kong exhibit outlier levels of mistrust toward posters and billboards, as well as direct mail and ads in cinemas.
  • A wide majority in China (63%) mistrusts ads on search engines.
  • Singapore has an interesting stance toward print media. A majority (55%) considers print ads somewhat trustworthy, but only 10% are willing to check off "very trustworthy".
 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

4 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

6 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

7 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

8 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Related Articles

Indian consumers think politics and marketing should mix, Chinese do not
Marketing
Jan 29, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Indian consumers think politics and marketing ...

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

Just Published

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during ...

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
Media
17 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.