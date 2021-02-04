Trust in ads on different media is all over the map in APAC

Consumers still grant the highest levels of trust to television, print and radio advertising, but a survey of the trustworthiness of ads appearing in 10 different forms of media across six APAC markets is full of interesting outliers and market-by-market variation.

The results come from an exclusive global survey by Campaign and YouGov. The research surveyed a total of 18,929 respondents, including 5,620 in select markets in APAC. (Earlier, we looked at what APAC consumers think about brands taking stances on politics, social issues, sustainability and ethics: see "Indian consumers think politics and marketing should mix, Chinese do not".)

The complete data dump on how well consumers trust various forms of media in six APAC markets, with the global average presented for comparison, appears below.

Some observations that jump out: