TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of global brand and creative

TikTok has promoted Katie Riccio Puris to head of global brand and creative, according to a LinkedIn post from Monday.

She takes on the new role after serving as TikTok’s managing director and global head of business marketing for over a year, where she helped launch TikTok’s creative lab, TikTok for Business and led B2B marketing strategy for the platform.

In her new role, Puris will lead B2C marketing for the platform and report to Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok. A TikTok spokesperson declined to provide further detail on the role.

Over the last year, TikTok has grown to over 689 million TikTok users internationally and is valued at an estimated $50 billion.

In the LinkedIn post, Puris wrote: “We are still at the early days of building our global brand and delivering the kind of creative work that is uniquely TikTok. I am so grateful for the teams who have guided the path so far and am so excited to join this exceptional group of creatives on this amazing journey ahead of us.”