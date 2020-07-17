branding

Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?
Jul 17, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Low-contact events are one way the experiential industry can adapt to ensure it is 'Covid-secure'.

Branding and grandstanding
Mar 31, 2020
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Brand babblers seem to think that every business problem is a branding problem.

Why we need to ditch brand valuation
Feb 21, 2020
Nick Cooper

The limitations of brand valuation as a concept are becoming increasingly noticeable, so it's time for a rethink.

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

Systems thinking: a new lens on complexity
Sep 19, 2019
Mitchell Tan

The approach promises deeper and clearer insights on complex societal interactions that impact the relationships between people and all kinds of products and services.

What's the meaning of this? The new Essence branding
Sep 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

A reworking of the agency's logo and overall style aims to better convey "the meaning in our name" and "evoke the balance between ideas and data". What do you think?

