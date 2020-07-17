branding
Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?
Low-contact events are one way the experiential industry can adapt to ensure it is 'Covid-secure'.
Branding and grandstanding
THE AD CONTRARIAN: Brand babblers seem to think that every business problem is a branding problem.
Why we need to ditch brand valuation
The limitations of brand valuation as a concept are becoming increasingly noticeable, so it's time for a rethink.
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
Systems thinking: a new lens on complexity
The approach promises deeper and clearer insights on complex societal interactions that impact the relationships between people and all kinds of products and services.
What's the meaning of this? The new Essence branding
A reworking of the agency's logo and overall style aims to better convey "the meaning in our name" and "evoke the balance between ideas and data". What do you think?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins