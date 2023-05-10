TikTok offers brands performance marketing tips in new advertiser hub

TikTok has launched a new ‘TikTok World Hub’ to help brands optimise their full advertising potential on the platform by better connecting with audiences and increasing reach.

The hub outlines best practices for using TikTok’s suite of advertising tools, encouraging brands to embrace the creativity and authenticity it affords.

Outlined within the hub are four main areas of focus - creative, commerce, performance and branding. Each area contains video and written content featuring product leaders and product roadmaps aimed at teaching brands how to drive the most value from and optimise their advertising.

Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok, said: "TikTok is entertainment that drives impact and brands continue to find unmatched opportunities on our platform. Marketers have shifted from asking 'why' they should be on TikTok to wanting to know 'how' they can dive in.

“This is why we built the TikTok World Hub to empower marketers with the tools they need to drive full funnel business results all while building meaningful connections with the incredibly diverse TikTok community. We’re excited to showcase how we continue to build our products and solutions to meet the growing demand of our advertising partners as we strive to be the most secure platform for our community and marketers.”

TikTok fundamentals

Alongside the World Hub, TikTok has released the TikTok Fundamentals, an actionable framework for getting the most out of advertising campaigns on the platform.

It offers practical tips for marketers to follow, viewed by the company as the keys to unlocking results.

These fundamentals are:

Fuel: supplying TikTok with the input it requires to deliver the best output for a campaign

Build: create a baseline by starting simple and then build upon your campaigns

Automate: Use TikTok's automation tools to maximise efficiency and ensure campaigns work smarter and harder to simplify workflow

Ray Cao, global head of product strategy and operations at TikTok, added: "Our goal at TikTok is to continuously innovate to allow advertisers to connect and create more cultural moments with the TikTok community using our diverse set of advertising tools.

“We have seen how businesses have found success on the platform and we are designing our products to help them deliver results. It's now easier than ever to create, drive and scale TikTok-first advertising campaigns, building a stronger connection with the TikTok community.”