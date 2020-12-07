Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Gideon Spanier
14 hours ago

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

As many as 6,000 roles expected to be cut.

Dentsu headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
Dentsu headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

The international arm of Dentsu is to cut one in eight jobs across the agency group – about 12.5% of its staff – as part of a major restructuring.

Dentsu International said it employed about 48,000 people and a 12.5% cut would mean the loss of about 6,000 jobs.

The exact number of roles that are being cut was not immediately clear. Dentsu said the time scale of the cuts would vary by market.

In a sign of the scale of the cuts, Dentsu International will run up a US$850 million cost, including $545 million in 2020 and the remainder in 2021.

Dentsu, the Japanese parent company, also warned it would be loss-making for the second year in a row, after reporting a loss in 2019 before the pandemic.

The international arm, which recruited Wendy Clark from DDB to be its chief executive earlier this year, is also slashing the number of agency brands from more than 160 to six global leadership brands within two years.

“This transformation programme will initially be led by our largest markets, which cover over 80% of Dentsu international’s revenue, but will include all markets,” the company, which owns agencies such as Carat, iProspect and Merkle, said.

“The transformation will result in an approximate 12.5% reduction in total headcount across Dentsu International, subject to local regulations.”

Dentsu’s biggest international markets include the US and UK.

The Japanese group was the worst performer of the big six global agency holding companies in Q3, behind Interpublic, Publicis Groupe, WPP, Omnicom and Havas.

Dentsu said in today’s announcement of the job cuts that it expects revenues to be down about 12% to 12.5% this year.

The cuts at Dentsu International, which operates outside Japan, add to a list of other significant job losses, including 6,100 at Omnicom, 5,000 at WPP and about 700 at IPG.

Dentsu said the 12.5% cut to its international employee headcount and other changes should save more than £400 million (US$533 million) on an annual basis from the end of 2021.

Dentsu International added: “Consumer intelligence is at the heart of everything we do at Dentsu International. We believe integrating our business around the consumer is the greatest advantage we can give our clients and the greatest competitive advantage we can give ourselves.

"We will do this by accelerating the transformation journey we started last year to simplify further how we operate, delivering even greater agility through a focused portfolio of six global leadership brands with prioritised investment and resources in capabilities of high client demand and growth.

"In our H1 2020 financial results, we announced a comprehensive review of our business. As we work through this, we will take the critical and necessary steps, that many other companies are, to address the impacts the global pandemic has had on our business and ensure we work closely with our people and our clients as we move through this period of accelerated transformation.”

Dentsu’s international operation was previously known as Dentsu Aegis Network, following the £3.2 billion ($4.3 billion) acquisition of Britain’s Aegis Group in 2012.

Dentsu rebranded Aegis Group as Dentsu International in September 2020.

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

4 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

5 See the Greater China winners

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

6 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

7 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

8 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'
Digital
Dec 1, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'

Dentsu replaces China CEO for media business
Media
Nov 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu replaces China CEO for media business

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'
Advertising
Sep 28, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative and strategy roles
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative ...

Just Published

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find adspend drop gentler than expected
Advertising
49 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find ...

Robust digital spending fuelled by small businesses propelled growth, leading GroupM, Magna and Zenith to revise their forecasts upward.

Campaign Connect goes live: Global industry leaders convene to tackle new industry pressures
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Connect goes live: Global industry leaders ...

STARTING AT 2 PM (SG/HK): Hear global leaders from Unilever, Disney, Mondelez, Burger King, Electronic Arts, Kraft Heinz, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Accenture and many more on how marketing will move forward.

The social trends that will shape APAC business in 2021
Advertising
1 hour ago
Dan Neary

The social trends that will shape APAC business in 2021

Facebook's APAC VP provides insights on how businesses in APAC can get ahead of 2021 social-media trends.

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers shift their viewing preferences online, advertisers need to find new ways to follow, a report by The Trade Desk suggests.