Marketing Analysis Data
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

The top 10 car brands in Asia-Pacific

A car is the most expensive consumer good many people will ever buy. But cars are also a source of fantasy—both for those who can't afford one at all and for those who would like to upgrade. See which auto brands Asia admires most in this special report.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

More than the other categories we've covered in this ongoing series of top 10 lists based on our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, cars are an aspirational product.

The methodology of our survey, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ, asks people to name the "best" brand in a given category. And while most people who name, say, Oreo, as the best biscuit/cookie brand are also likely to buy and eat Oreos, the same is not true of BMW or Porsche or Ferrari. OK, no one is eating Ferraris, but you get the point: Many of the automakers on our list of Asia's top 10 car brands are here not because they're top sellers (you can look elsewhere for that list), but because they have built reputations for excellence in engineering.

All of the above makes it even more impressive to see the mass-market auto brands that have managed to secure a place on the list, alongside the pricey German brands, one Italian supercar maker and one hand-tailored brand for the ultra-wealthy. 

The following facts about Asia's favourite car brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado...

ASIA's TOP 10 CAR BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020
Toyota 1 1
BMW 2 3
Mercedes-Benz 3 2
Honda 4 4
Audi 5 7
Rolls Royce 6 6
Porsche 7 8
Ferrari 8 5
Volkswagen 9 12
Hyundai (Motors) 10 11


CAR-NAL KNOWLEDGE
Start your engines and rev up your automotive intelligence with these additional fast facts.

Falling behind - Two brands in 2020's top 10 fell into the second tier:

  • Ford, from 10th to 11th
  • Nissan, from ninth to 12th

Specific markets where Toyota is the No. 1 brand:

  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Other market-specific No. 1 brands:

  • BMW (China, Hong Kong)
  • Honda (Malaysia)
  • Hyundai (South Korea)
  • Mercedes-Benz (Singapore)
  • Tata (India)

Market-specific No. 2 brands:

  • Audi (China)
  • BMW (India, Singapore)
  • Honda (Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Mazda (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Mercedes-Banz (Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan)
  • Toyota (Malaysia)

Where's Tesla? Despite all the press it gets, the brand ranks 16th on a regional basis and only cracks the top 10 in four markets:

  • Hong Kong (No. 5)
  • New Zealand (No. 7)
  • South Korea (No. 7)
  • Taiwan (No. 4) 

Singular appeal - Brands that crack the top 10 in only one market:

  • Hongqi (No. 9 in China)
  • Kia (No. 3 in South Korea)
  • Mahindra & Mahindra (No. 9 in India)
  • Maruti (No. 7 in India)
  • Tata (No. 1 in India)

Brands 11-20 across the region (alphabetical order):

  • Ford
  • Kia
  • Lexus
  • Maruti
  • Mazda
  • Mitsubishi
  • Nissan
  • Tata
  • Tesla
  • Volvo  


BONUS -  THE REGION's TOP 10 MOTORCYCLE BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020
Honda 1 1
Yamaha 2 2
Suzuki 3 5
Harley Davidson 4 3
BMW 5 7
Kawasaki 6 4
Toyota 7 8
Ducati 8 6
Royal Enfield 9 12
Mitsubishi 10 11


BONUS 2 - THE REGION's TOP 10 TIRE/TYRE BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020
Michelin 1 2
Bridgestone 2 1
Goodyear 3 3
Dunlop 4 4
Yokohama 5 5
Apollo 6 10
Pirelli 7 6
Continental 8 8
Ceat 9 15
Firestone 10 7
This article is filed under...
Top 10: Asia-Pacific's favourite brands in specific product and service categories

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

5 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

9 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

10 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

Related Articles

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Sep 9, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Matthew Miller

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's ...

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Aug 26, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific

Just Published

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data
Digital
12 hours ago
Anil Pandit

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data

It's time to apply some order amid the chaotic grab for first-party data. According to a programmatic expert from Publicis Media India, it's time to start thinking about 'zero-party' data.

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference between CDPs and DMPs?
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference ...

Building a complete view of a customer by consolidating data sources has been heralded as one of the most important tasks for marketers to continue to target the right people in a privacy-first world. But what are the platforms that can deliver this, and are they right for everyone?

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a UGC community
Analysis
13 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a ...

CHINESE PLATFORM SPOTLIGHT: A user-generated content community and a sharing and shopping app for young Chinese women, industry experts analyse the popularity of Red and its attractiveness for marketers.

Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research
Digital
18 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-fi...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only 7% of marketers admit they're not using a mobile-first strategy, according to research by Warc and the Mobile Marketing Association.