Digital Marketing Opinions
Tracey Follows
1 day ago

The shared mind: what creative ideation could look like in the future

Tracey Follows's new book explores how the advance of digital technology could impact our personal identities. Here, she explains how any future ability to connect individuals' thoughts could have a major impact on adland’s creative process.

The shared mind: what creative ideation could look like in the future

We have already entered post-literacy. Not only are we more and more engaged in social media feeds where we scroll through video-based imagery, it feels like we are moving backwards in time, away from reading language with the eye, to once again hearing language with the ear, as social audio like Clubhouse gains ground. 

You may have noticed that when you are reading you are less likely to be taken in by misinformation, because the brain is actively engaged in interpreting and imagining rather than just receiving communication via the TV. More interesting than that, is the notion that in leaving our literacy behind, we are also saying goodbye to the notion of separateness—the separateness of one individual from another, as well as the detachment of the individual from the environment in which they find themselves. 

Marshall McLuhan made the case in his work that phonetic writing is a technology that extends the visual power of words but detaches us from emotion, explaining that "language does for intelligence what the wheel does for the feet and the body. It enables them to move from thing to thing with greater ease and speed and ever less involvement". In this way, language extends and amplifies man but it also diminishes the possibility of collective consciousness or intuitive awareness. 

However, now with the internet usurping literacy we may do away with words and come to rely on connecting our thoughts instead. We have seen the acceleration of this through Elon Musk’s Neuralink to name one of many experimental brain technologies of late. I wondered what it would mean for marketing and advertising which rely so heavily not only on the idea, but on the idea being executed in visuals and words. For a start, it may fundamentally change the creative process...

The Future of You

The following is an excerpt from The Future of You: Can Your Identity Survive 21st Century Technology by Tracey Follows. It is published by Elliott & Thompson, available from Bookshop.org now.

"The exciting thing is that we do not yet know the limits of the brain’s plasticity. If technology such as the Buzz wristband [which turns sound into touch] is already possible, why couldn’t we train our brain to not only receive information but send out information to wirelessly control a machine from across the room? Perhaps—in the same way that DARPA hopes to link soldiers to fighter jets—we too might find ourselves able to thought-control any kind of everyday machine from a vacuum cleaner or a smartphone to a more sophisticated workplace robot or even robots in outer space. 

Then things get even smarter. Once we are able to plug our brains directly into specific devices, imagine plugging ourselves into some kind of shared server onto which we could extend our mind, offload tasks, store memories, increase our mental capacity, and even connect with the brains of other people connected to the same server. When I asked futurist Ian Pearson to explain how that could work, he responded: 

Let’s suppose we get to the point in 2040 or 2045 where direct brain links are starting to appear. They can’t upload your entire mind but they can act as an extension of your memory, so an extension of your intelligence and some of your mind can then run on the cloud. [If] your mind is running on the server farm, and my mind is running on the same . . . farm, there’s nothing in principle to stop you and I from exploring the same concepts at exactly the same time because our brains start to overlap at that point; your brain includes this particular chip or this particular algorithm and so does mine. And because we share the same thinking space we could then share ideas and develop ideas together without directly talking to each other. 

This raises so many extraordinary questions for us to grapple with. Does this mean we could effectively watch the thoughts of every other person whose mind was relying on the same server farm as us? What about when we’re sleeping—would our extended minds still be working away and does that mean someone else might be able to access our dreams? And if that is the case, does that mean our dreams will no longer belong to us, but will become as public as any other media is today? Would we be looking at a new era of social media, in which news feeds are replaced by ‘dream feeds’? If that ever becomes the case, I’d think we’d all get very familiar very quickly with the privacy settings! 

It would also be transformative for many industries—especially in creative fields such as advertising, marketing and design. Those industries love to talk about the ‘creative idea’ and the collaboration it takes to originate a big idea and then refine it through a series of drafts and redrafts passed back and forth between designers, writers, account managers, executives and clients until it’s perfected. If we ever reach the era of the shared mind, would we be able to get rid of all these interim stages? Perhaps all of the people involved wouldn’t have to depict their ideas and desired corrections in order to get input from someone else, they could just all think the idea through at once in the mega mind. It would be, as Ian Pearson says, ‘like using Google Docs where more than one person can edit the same document at the same time . . . [it would be] Google Mind Docs’. And it could be two people interacting, or it could be two million – and then what you would have is a hive mind." 

Tracey Follows is a futurist and chief executive of Futuremade

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

6 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

8 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

10 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Related Articles

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers
Advertising
Mar 16, 2021
Bob Hoffman

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

How much damage has APAC creativity taken in the last year?
Advertising
Mar 10, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

How much damage has APAC creativity taken in the ...

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'
Advertising
Mar 8, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'

Dentsu's 'brave new normal' creative trends for 2021
Advertising
Feb 24, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu's 'brave new normal' creative trends for 2021

Just Published

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position
Marketing
21 minutes ago
Betsy Kim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position

CEO believes the products speak for themselves.

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement
Advertising
28 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV ...

OpenID will allow advertisers in the US to use a single audience definition across major TV networks.

WPP hails faster recovery than expected in Q1 with 3.1% growth
Advertising
32 minutes ago
Simon Gwynn

WPP hails faster recovery than expected in Q1 with ...

Return to growth in “all business lines and most major markets", with the strongest performance coming from Greater China.

IPG returns to growth globally, with 3.4% lift in APAC
Digital
45 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG returns to growth globally, with 3.4% lift in APAC

While it was flat in the US, the holding company saw increases in every other region as clients showed more optimism.