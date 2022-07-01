Advertising Digital Media News
Tech MVP 2022: Sunil Naryani, Dentsu

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Chief product officer Sunil Naryani has been instrumental in elevating the product offerings from Dentsu and driving radical collaborations across market product leaders.

Sunil Naryani

Chief product officer, media, APAC
Dentsu International
Singapore

A software engineer by qualification, Naryani built an iOS mobile game in 2009. He used his savings on online marketing to promote the game but his joy ended at just 300 downloads! His game development dream fizzled but digital marketing caught his interest, so he pursued a Masters degree in marketing and has not looked back since.

Today, Naryani is the product leader for Dentsu APAC and sits on Dentsu’s global product and privacy council, where he is a firm believer that 'building' something new brings the best kind of happiness as he strives to solve real world problems using product innovation.

Included among the products Naryani has led and launched is Dentsu Curate, a strategic supply solution that brings transparency into programmatic buying and delivers incremental campaign performance. It has since been recognised as a ‘must-have’ by global clients and has been widely adopted across APAC.

More recently, Naryani led the development of a tool that automates the audit of a client’s web or app assets to measure signal loss. He set up a swat team of developers and API specialists from Singapore, India and Australia to build this proprietary product, which is currently being beta-tested with 25+ clients across APAC, EMEA and US. Recognised by Meta as the first of its kind, it looks set to be a game changer for Dentsu’s clients in commerce, finance, insurance and automotive in the cookieless world.

Under Naryani’s leadership and vision, these products and others drive millions of dollars in product led revenue for the business, which is a testament of their real-world applicability and usefulness.

Tech MVP jury members were particularly impressed by Naryani's collaboration and partnership skills, in particular his ability to operate with industry partners in a manner that stimulates radical collaboration.

As a hands-on leader, Naryani puts just as much energy into building successful teams as he does products, many of which have been recognised as consistent top performing units. In addition, he is the co-lead of the DEI committee for Dentsu Singapore and has mentored 20+ women entrepreneurs who were part of the Female Foundry program at Dentsu, on how they can leverage technology and digital tools to scale their presence and drive business objectives.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

