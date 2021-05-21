Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Verity

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: After building its contextual targeting chops for many years, GumGum launched Verity as an industry solution to a cookieless future in 2020.

Verity

By GumGum

GumGum has been developing its contextual technology in the US since 2008. Having provided its advertising solutions for over 70% of Fortune 100 companies across the US and Canada, it launched in the UK in 2015 and has been operating in Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia and Japan, since 2017. GumGum’s core mission is to help the digital advertising industry not only embrace contextual as a strategy, but understand the power and value of using the environment of where an ad is placed as a proxy for intent.

GumGum’s contextual analysis engine, Verity, claims to be the only technology platform of its kind to combine two key areas of artificial intelligence: computer vision (CV) with natural language processing (NLP). Together, CV and NLP create a powerful and sentient system that scans the entirety of any given web page, bringing human-like nuance to the perception of text, imagery and video.

With global data privacy regulations continuing to grow and announcements from Google and Apple around the extinction of the cookie and personal identifiers, GumGum’s internal goal is to lead the industry in the shift to a contextual-first approach.

In 2020, GumGum re-launched its contextual technology as Verity in an effort to make it available for even more advertisers, agencies, DSPs and publishers across the globe. GumGum is also looking into how to create a contextual benchmark metric to help advertisers and publishers measure and understand the effectiveness of contextual advertising. This is something that has never been done before, but is going to be more crucial as advertisers start to shift towards contextual.

GumGum believes it is unique in its ability to not only see the contextual insights but also help advertisers place ads and directly measure the effectiveness of the ad placed. By developing a contextual benchmark metric, it hopes it will help to drive the industry shift to contextual targeting as a primary strategy.

Tech MVP jury members were impressed by the potential scalability of the product and the timeliness of its mission to ready clients for a cookieless future.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

