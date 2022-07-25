Sun Life calls for media agency pitch

Canadian financial company Sun Life has put out a call for a media agency pitch to handle its media strategy, planning and procurement in Asia.

It said the winning agency has to come up with a plan on creating a media strategy and buying plan for Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

In addition, they also have to ensure that their pitch includes a plan for search engine optimisation, performance marketing, research, and performance analytics.

“Sun Life has been rapidly growing across in Asia. Now is the right time for us to partner with an exceptional media agency to help deliver even greater performance, and further develop our brand across the region,” said David Broom, the chief client experience and marketing officer at Sun Life Asia, who was appointed in April 2022.

“We are focused on finding a long-term strategic partner that appreciates and is aligned to our purpose of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.”

Sun Life recently handed its creative duties to VCCP Singapore, tasking the agency to handle brand and marketing campaign development and amplification under the global brand tagline ‘Life is brighter under the sun’, brand strategy, digital communications and customer experience in Singapore.