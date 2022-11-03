Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
Nov 4, 2022

Stagwell posts double-digit growth as holding companies buck downturn trend

The holding company joins WPP, Publicis, IPG and Omnicom in posting growth in Q3.

Stagwell posts double-digit growth as holding companies buck downturn trend

Stagwell was the latest holding company to post revenue growth in Q3 as the tech market declines in preparation for a recession. 

The holding company generated $663.8 million of revenue in Q3, an increase of 42.3% year over year. In the first nine months of 2022, Stagwell grew revenue 130% year over year to $1.9 billion. 

Organic net revenue growth for the quarter was 11.3%, driven by media, digital and insights services. Stagwell claims to be the only agency network with a majority of revenue (57%) stemming from digital services, and net revenue from digital grew 21% year over year and 17% organically. 

Growth also came from record net new business, which brought in $86 million in revenue in the quarter. Wins included Bud Light, the NFL, Dropbox (GALE), Stella and Top Golf. Stagwell also expanded existing relationships with Microsoft, Salesforce, GM and 3M. 

“We’re clearly taking share at this point,” Stagwell CEO Mark Penn told Campaign US in an interview after the earnings call on Thursday.  “We’re getting into more and bigger pitches and having more opportunities.”

Stagwell is also investing heavily in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of technology services for in-house marketers. In the second half of the year, Stagwell Marketing Cloud acquired Apollo ProgramMaru Group and Epicenter Experience. The division is forecasting to bring in $140 million in revenue in 2023.

“We need to cover the marketplace from full service down to full self-service,” Penn said. “It’s the same thousand large marketers throughout the world who believe that some of their business should be outsourced to agency teams and some should be insourced to inside teams. We hope to sell across the clients, infuse the technology throughout the company itself.”

Penn added that while media, technology and digital services are bringing in more revenue at this point, the creative business had strong new business wins, particularly at  72andSunny and Anomaly. 

Stagwell’s strong performance this quarter came in above other holding company peers. WPP posted 3.8% revenue growth in Q3; Omnicom saw organic revenue grow 7.5% in the quarter; Publicis grew revenue 10.3% in Q3; and IPG increased organic net revenue by 5.6%.

But overall, the agency market has maintained growth in a tough quarter for tech and digital media companies. For instance, Meta saw recent declines worsen in Q3 as revenue dropped 4%. Alphabet said YouTube revenue declined 1.9% in the quarter. Additionally, Snap posted its slowest-ever growth rate in the quarter. 

Tech companies are blaming poor earnings on advertiser pullbacks as fears of a recession looms, but according to Penn, increased competition in the space might be a bigger factor. 

“We think that the No. 1 change is that digital media is fragmenting, and so what the tech companies are facing is competition,” he said. “We can see the growth of TikTok, of Amazon, Walmart and the retail media networks. People are saying ‘Hey, I don’t have to stick to the old experiences.’”

He added that while some Stagwell clients are beginning to “exercise caution,” major pullbacks haven’t yet begun. 

“The dominant thing we see is a flurry of new business we need to absorb, staff and get done,” he said.

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing global affiliate network
Advertising
Sep 19, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing ...

Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program
Advertising
Jul 20, 2022
Natasha Bach

Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program

Stagwell acquires Dyversity Communications
PR
Apr 3, 2022
Aleda Stam

Stagwell acquires Dyversity Communications

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from the holding companies
Advertising
May 7, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.