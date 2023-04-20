Digital Media PR News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features

The company is building on the platform’s proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities.

Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features

Social media management platform Sprout Social is rolling out several AI-powered features.

Building on the platform's proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities, Sprout is adding an integration with OpenAI to create GPT-powered features and functionalities for its listening, publishing, customer care and advocacy services.

The first feature to launch is called Smart Query Suggestions. The tool bolsters the platform's listening service by adding GPT-powered query keyword recommendations.

Sprout's listening service processes hundreds of millions of messages each day. With Smart Query Suggestions, users will be able to more effectively make sense of these conversations, allowing them to create more tailored topics.

Sprout Social also recently acquired Repustate, a sentiment analysis and social listening tool. The platform plans to further integrate Repustate and OpenAI's capabilities to create services that make the jobs of PR pros easier, more efficient and effective. Possible areas targeted include generating copy suggestions and helping users gain deeper, more nuanced insights into conversations taking place online.

These features expand on Sprout's capabilities, including optimal send times, smart categories, social customer-care routing and workflow functionality. Smart Query Suggestions is in beta and will soon be made widely available.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

3 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

5 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

6 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

7 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

8 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

9 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Related Articles

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives
Apr 14, 2023
Minnie Wang

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will ...

AI is currently at junior art director level, but it will be the boss one day
Apr 13, 2023
Jon Williams

AI is currently at junior art director level, but ...

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how
Feb 1, 2023
Manolis Perrakis

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how

Video didn’t kill the radio star. AI won’t kill art.
Feb 20, 2023
Viraj Chouhan

Video didn’t kill the radio star. AI won’t kill art.

Just Published

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design ...

Following the merger of Design Bridge and Superunion last summer, leaders of the new company discuss their new identity and organisation in Asia.

Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign

Playing on consumers' deepest anxiety, Samsung's new campaign talks about the ease of switching phone brands amid dwindling global sales.

Agency Report Card 2022: Initiative
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Initiative

As it expanded its relationship with Amazon, Initiative invested in developing new technology out of APAC.

BuzzFeed shuts down unprofitable news business for good
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

BuzzFeed shuts down unprofitable news business for good

Despite winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for coverage of China's mass detention of Muslims, BuzzFeed News' journalistic success has not delivered business results.