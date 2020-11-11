SpotX, Milieu Insight partner for OTT measurement solution

Supply-side video adtech firm SpotX and market research platform Milieu Insight have collaborated on a measurement solution to provider deeper insights on the performance of OTT campaigns.

Measurement is a key issue for advertisers investing in OTT, according to SpotX Asia managing director Gavin Buxton. Advertisers want proof that their spend is leading to a "verifiable lift in brand metrics", he said.

The firm has tapped Singapore-based Milieu Insight to build a panel-based campaign uplift measurement solution for advertisers across Southeast Asia, that will measure the impact of OTT ad campaigns on brand metrics like awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

Millieu Insight's research platform provides insights gathered from a community of more than 1 million survey takers across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

For the OTT solution, it has built control and exposed groups to OTT advertising campaigns, to measure uplift among consumers who were exposed to video ads.

Buxton said the solution "will enable advertisers to get a better understanding of a campaign’s success in the burgeoning world of OTT advertising".

"We think this will drive increased brand budgets to this market," he added.

Milieu Insights COO Stephen Tracy commented: "OTT is a rapidly growing sector that requires fresh and modern solutions to quantifying advertising impact."