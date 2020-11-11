Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

SpotX, Milieu Insight partner for OTT measurement solution

Panel-based solution looks to address challenge of measuring impact of OTT ad spend on key brand metrics such as awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

SpotX, Milieu Insight partner for OTT measurement solution

Supply-side video adtech firm SpotX and market research platform Milieu Insight have collaborated on a measurement solution to provider deeper insights on the performance of OTT campaigns.

Measurement is a key issue for advertisers investing in OTT, according to SpotX Asia managing director Gavin Buxton. Advertisers want proof that their spend is leading to a "verifiable lift in brand metrics", he said.

The firm has tapped Singapore-based Milieu Insight to build a panel-based campaign uplift measurement solution for advertisers across Southeast Asia, that will measure the impact of OTT ad campaigns on brand metrics like awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

Millieu Insight's research platform provides insights gathered from a community of more than 1 million survey takers across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

For the OTT solution, it has built control and exposed groups to OTT advertising campaigns, to measure uplift among consumers who were exposed to video ads.

Buxton said the solution "will enable advertisers to get a better understanding of a campaign’s success in the burgeoning world of OTT advertising".

"We think this will drive increased brand budgets to this market," he added.

Milieu Insights COO Stephen Tracy commented: "OTT is a rapidly growing sector that requires fresh and modern solutions to quantifying advertising impact."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

6 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

7 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

8 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

9 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

10 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Related Articles

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
Advertising
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions

SpotX to offer creative templates for interactive video ads in Southeast Asia
Advertising
Oct 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX to offer creative templates for interactive ...

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
Advertising
Jun 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects ...

It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest
Advertising
Jul 7, 2020
Gavin Buxton

It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a ...

Just Published

Digital media platforms like Amazon, Netflix face regulation hurdle in India
Digital
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Digital media platforms like Amazon, Netflix face ...

India is moving to bring social-media and streaming-TV platforms under its strict content-regulation laws, following months of petitioning by conservatives. But the move has raised free-speech concerns.

Gojek to affix digital ad screens to back of motorbikes in Jakarta
Advertising
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek to affix digital ad screens to back of ...

Indonesian ride-sharing giant is bringing programmatic DOOH to two wheels, at a starting price of US$700 for 250,000 potential consumers.

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative and strategy roles
Advertising
6 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative ...

Global CCO Ned Crowley and global CSO Jennifer Zimmerman will move to part-time consulting roles as the agency reorganises to a new 'simplified' structure.

TBWA Hakuhodo makes viruses cute to help kids murder them
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

TBWA Hakuhodo makes viruses cute to help kids ...

The agency cartoon-ifies six deadly pathogens in an effort to help kids understand the need for vigorous hand-washing.