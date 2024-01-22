News Media
Campaign India Team
22 hours ago

Sony calls off merger with Zee Entertainment in India

Indian media giant Zee will take legal action against Japan-based Sony Group; the proposed merger would have created India’s largest broadcasting company.

Sony calls off merger with Zee Entertainment in India
In a board meeting today (22 January), Zee Entertainment Enterprises addressed termination notices received from Sony Pictures Networks India, earlier today. Sony Pictures Network issued a statement through which it called for the end of the proposed merger with Zee, which was agreed on 21 December 2021.
 
According to Zee's statement, Sony Pictures Network is demanding US $90 million (approx INR 748 crore) termination fee, citing alleged breaches by ZEEL and initiating arbitration for interim reliefs.
 
Zee's statement refutes Sony's claims and emphasised their compliance with the Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA) approved by shareholders and regulatory authorities. Zee added that it had 'genuine efforts' but negotiations with Sony Pictures Networks fell through.
 
The statement added that Punit Goenka, ZEEL's CEO, expressed willingness to step down for the merger, suggesting discussions on board appointments, protections for investigations, and scheme modifications. 
 
ZEEL proposed a six-month extension for the transaction, but negotiations failed, leading to termination by Culver Max.
 
In response, ZEEL is actively exploring all options to safeguard stakeholder interests, including legal action and contesting the termination claims. 
 
Despite incurring costs, ZEEL remains committed to the merger and will evaluate organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Expressing gratitude to shareholders, legal authorities, and business partners, ZEEL aims to contribute to sector growth and the broader Indian economy.
 
R Gopalan, chairperson, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The board of directors has taken note of Sony’s letters purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement, on the company’s proposed merger with and into Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures Network), invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs. We are evaluating the next steps and considering the appropriate course of action."
 
He added: "The board has noted that the Company took all the required steps in the course of its integration journey over the last two years, to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the earliest. That said, the board would like to assure its stakeholders that the company will take all the necessary actions, in the best interest of all stakeholders, including taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings.
 
"The board has complete faith in the highly experienced senior management of the company and will continue to guide the team. We recognise and value the trust our shareholders and stakeholders place in us, and we express gratitude for their continued support.” 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

2 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

4 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

5 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

6 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

7 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

8 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

9 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

10 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

Related Articles

Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises merger final
Dec 23, 2021
Campaign India Team

Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment ...

Just Published

Is finding the right balance between human and machine possible?
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Is finding the right balance between human and ...

Gen AI might've been the buzzword for 2023, but was all the hype justified? Campaign unpacks the boom of a new tech revolution, what it means for adland, and asks if finding the right balance between human and machine is truly even possible.

DO SEA wins Red Bull's creative and strategic mandate in Vietnam
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

DO SEA wins Red Bull's creative and strategic ...

The newly formed independent creative agency defeated incumbent Ogilvy in a competitive three-way pitch.

Colgate-Palmolive hands newly-created global creative role to Yves Briantais
4 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Colgate-Palmolive hands newly-created global ...

Exclusive: Yves Briantais will move to New York in June after spending more than four years leading marketing for Colgate in Asia-Pacific.

Digital Media Awards 2024: Open for entries
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Digital Media Awards 2024: Open for entries

The deadline for entering the awards, which celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent in Greater China, is February 26.