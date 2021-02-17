Media News
Alison Weissbrot
20 hours ago

Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub

The workplace messaging app, recently acquired by Salesforce, spent more than half of its fiscal Q3 revenue on sales and marketing.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Workplace messaging platform Slack has awarded its $40 million media agency of record account to Mediahub after a review, Campaign has learned.

The account covers all media strategy, planning and buying across channels in North America and Europe, Slacks two largest markets, according to sources familiar with the pitch.

The review was not led by a consultant and it’s not clear who else participated. Mediahub declined to comment on the win.

Slack is looking to ramp up its marketing spend after its service rose to even greater prominence during the pandemic, while many people continue to work from home.

The platform, launched in 2013, has always been a big marketing spender. The company spent $119 million on sales and marketing expenses in Q3, totaling more than half of its $234 million in overall revenue for the quarter.

This year, Slack upped the ante on its marketing strategy as Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace and similar products from other tech giants began to gain steam during the pandemic.

After being acquired by Salesforce for almost $28 billion late last year, Slack is looking to do a big marketing push in Q1, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Slack did not reply to requests to comment.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

9 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

10 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Related Articles

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
Media
Dec 18, 2020
Matthew Miller

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency roster smell of desperation?
Advertising
Dec 18, 2020
Darren Woolley

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency ...

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

R/GA wins global social AOR remit for Uber
Digital
Jan 14, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA wins global social AOR remit for Uber

Just Published

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
Marketing
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

P&G wants equal representation of female directors ...

Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

Campaign India investigates what brands and agencies can do to maintain a healthy balance between ethical representation and standing their ground

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position ...

New Dentsu International CEO talks to Campaign.