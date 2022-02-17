Siddarth Malhotra promoted to CEO at Isobar Vietnam

Isobar Vietnam has promoted Siddarth Malhotra to CEO, in addition to his current role as managing director of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Vietnam. Denise Thi, previously the CEO of Isobar Vietnam, will be moving into a chairwoman role to focus on employee engagement, strengthening client relationships and developing innovation solutions.

The duo will both report to Sanjay Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. The roles commence effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Malhotra will be responsible for evolving the brand’s services, building offerings around commerce, content, and brand and product design, as well as a establishing a network of specialist partners.

Thi co-founded Emerald, which was acquired and rebranded to Isobar Vietnam by Dentsu in 2015.

Bhasin said the shift was "a natural progression", adding that "Denise is a remarkable leader who has spearheaded Isobar Vietnam into one of the market’s leading creative agencies".

Malhotra has over 20 years of work experience, including 12 specialising in the Vietnam market. He joined Dentsu in 2018 as chief client officer to lead the new business initiative. “He has a deep understanding of how brands are built and has earned a reputation across the network as the best partner to help steer Isobar Vietnam and our clients to greater heights," Bhasin said.