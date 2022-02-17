News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Siddarth Malhotra promoted to CEO at Isobar Vietnam

He will take up the role in addition to his current job as managing director of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Vietnam, while former CEO Denise Thi becomes chairwoman.

L-R: Siddarth Malhotra, Denise Thi
L-R: Siddarth Malhotra, Denise Thi

Isobar Vietnam has promoted Siddarth Malhotra to CEO, in addition to his current role as managing director of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Vietnam. Denise Thi, previously the CEO of Isobar Vietnam, will be moving into a chairwoman role to focus on employee engagement, strengthening client relationships and developing innovation solutions.

The duo will both report to Sanjay Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. The roles commence effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Malhotra will be responsible for evolving the brand’s services, building offerings around commerce, content, and brand and product design, as well as a establishing a network of specialist partners.

Thi co-founded Emerald, which was acquired and rebranded to Isobar Vietnam by Dentsu in 2015. 

Bhasin said the shift was "a natural progression", adding that "Denise is a remarkable leader who has spearheaded Isobar Vietnam into one of the market’s leading creative agencies". 

Malhotra has over 20 years of work experience, including 12 specialising in the Vietnam market. He joined Dentsu in 2018 as chief client officer to lead the new business initiative. “He has a deep understanding of how brands are built and has earned a reputation across the network as the best partner to help steer Isobar Vietnam and our clients to greater heights," Bhasin said. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

3 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

4 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

6 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

8 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

9 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its domestic business in Japan
Advertising
Nov 12, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its ...

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
Feb 5, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO
Advertising
Jan 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand
Advertising
Dec 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand

Just Published

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs
Marketing
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs

MARKETING WORKS: Most marketing briefs not only lack both a clear plan of attack and a strategic direction but also are riddled with jargon, contend the founders of BetterBriefs.

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
5 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins ...

A creative duo from Mindshare in Bangladesh won gold in the 2022 Young Spikes integrated competition with a proposal to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline
PR
6 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline

A free consultation service for those who are targeted in misinformation and fake news.

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty
Marketing
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty

Despite an existential crisis for the field, a report from Ogilvy suggests key ways for brands to rethink their efforts in this field.