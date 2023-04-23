Self-inflicted wounds haunt Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney crisis response

Brands occasionally find themselves at a crossroads between what they say and what they do. The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is the latest.

On the surface, Bud Light’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney seemed like a cut-and-dry influencer partnership.

In early April, the brewer sent Mulvaney a can of beer with her face on it. Mulvaney, celebrating March Madness and her first year of womanhood, posted the swag bag on Instagram and encouraged followers to participate in Bud Light’s #EasyCarryContest.

A conservative uproar quickly followed. Musician Kid Rock went viral for shooting guns at Bud Light cans, shouting “Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

Suddenly, it was everywhere. Bud Light was mentioned 1.1 million times on social media in the 11 days after Mulvaney posted about it, up from 20,400 mentions in the 11 days prior, according to marketing agency The Social Element.

On April 10, parent company Anheuser-Busch defended Bud Light’s decision to work with Mulvaney.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said, via email.

The spokesperson added that Mulvaney’s commemorative can “was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Less than five days later, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued his own statement.

Whitworth’s response sparked a new wave of criticism, with PR executives condemning the statement’s vagueness.

“It felt like a mealy mouthed apology to say just enough to get people to forgive him,” says Racepoint Global president Bob Osmond. “It was sort of plausible deniability. As a leader, that’s [problematic] because you’re establishing a disconnect between you and the people who are in charge of building your brand and protecting your reputation.”

Anheuser-Busch’s crisis started long before the CEO’s intervention, Osmond adds. He says the company’s partnership with Mulvaney contradicted one of its core values — “bringing people together over a beer” — which Whitworth referenced in his message.

“If you are in the business of bringing people together over a beer, why would you choose such a divisive issue?” Osmond says. “Did you not think you would get pushback?” Given the political and social polarization over transgender rights, it feels “disingenuous” for Whitworth to claim Anheuser-Busch never intended to be a part of a divisive discussion, he adds.

Weber Shandwick works with both Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. Asked about its involvement in the Mulvaney crisis, a spokesperson said the agency “can’t comment on this issue.”

In moments of divisiness, brands must pick a side and “stand for something,” counters BerlinRosen EVP Janna Pea, who specializes in gender justice and crisis comms. “We are in 2023. You can no longer have your cake and eat it, too,” says Pea, meaning brands willing to take a stand on social issues can’t expect to please everyone.

By trying to appease both its traditional, male-oriented audience and the younger, diverse consumers it sought in partnering with Mulvaney, Whitworth’s “statement ultimately was an epic fail,” Pea adds.

Recognizing the massive public response and potential sales implications, Whitworth “had to say something,” says Ray Kerins, CEO of The Next Solutions Group. However, Kerins would have liked to see Anheuser-Busch and its CEO focus more on its “commitment to the LGBTQ+ community” before the Mulvaney collaboration and in the future.

“Help us understand why you thought this [partnership] made a lot of sense. What were the actions you had been taking as a company to support the community you [put] face-forward in your advertisements?” Kerins says.

Whitworth’s statement did satisfy some shareholders. Anheuser-Busch’s stock started to rise after notable conservative voices, such as Donald Trump Jr., asked for boycotts to end.

Anheuser-Busch is one of the largest donors to the National Republican Congressional Committee. The committee deleted a fundraising page that attacked the brewer the day after Whitworth’s statement.

The chief executive’s message also provided an opportunity for Bud Light’s competitors. Yuengling took advantage with a cheeky Twitter post that now has over 5 million views.

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

Other major brands, including Nike and Ulta Beauty, have encountered backlash after collaborating with Mulvaney. The latter defended its decision to have the influencer on its The Beauty Of… podcast, also responding to angry consumers on social media.

A Nike spokesperson did not return PRWeek’s request for comment. Earlier this month, in a pinned Instagram comment, the sportswear giant said “hate speech, bullying or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted."

As well as its reputation, Bud Light’s employees have also come under fire. False rumors spread about the brand’s entire marketing team being laid off. Tabloid and conservative media outlets have taken aim at Bud Light VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, who appeared on a podcast days before the Mulvaney collaboration saying she wanted to transform Bud Light’s brand.

Brands must protect their employees in moments of catastrophe, Kerins says, drawing upon his experience leading comms at Bayer and Pfizer.

“In times of issues and crises, the No. 1 audience that you need to look toward first is your employees,” he explains, adding that making sure staffers “truly understand your position, and the strategy you’re using, is paramount.”

As well as securing their well-being, clear and consistent communication prepares employees to tackle tough questions, effectively strengthening the brand’s reputation in turn.

“Have you been communicating with employees and making sure they’re prepared? Because oftentimes when employees go back to their homes or back to their barbecues, friends and family will start asking questions: ‘Why’d you do this?’” Kerins details. “[Employees’] safety is very important, but the reality is, they can also be your greatest ambassadors.”