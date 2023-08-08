Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Samsung is launching a series of 3D, out-of-home billboards to celebrate the release of its latest foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5.

"Nothing unfolds like...", produced by Iris Worldwide, includes large-format digital billboards that come with giant-sized “3D smartphones” attached to demonstrate their foldable capabilities. Among these are Flip5 users' ability to engage in more “hands-free” activities, given its inclusion of an extra screen on the entire half of its back.

Featured on the billboards are two celebrity brand ambassadors chosen by Samsung to promote its latest foldable device lineup – TV broadcaster Fearne Cotton and footballer Raheem Sterling.

In one billboard, Sterling is seen engrossed in the Galaxy Z Fold5 with a gaming background behind him – while in another, Cotton can be seen “multitasking” as she holds a yoga position with the Galaxy Z Flip5 propped in front of her.

Richard Hayter, group creative director at Iris, said: “These new phones are awesome, but folding handsets are still a tiny slice of the mobile market. So when our clients said ‘go big’, we took them at their word.

“We wanted to demonstrate the capabilities of foldables, on a huge scale. Unfold Galaxy Z Fold5 and you’ve got a massive gaming device. And Galaxy Z Flip5 literally stands up by itself; a game-changer for watching socials, group selfies and yoga classes, apparently.”

The 3D billboards will be shown in four UK locations, with Cotton and Sterling appearing on two each – two in London (Raheem in Richmond and Cotton at Canary Wharf), Manchester (Raheem) and Liverpool (Cotton). The campaign will run until 10 August.

Annika Bizon, marketing and omnichannel director at Samsung, said: “Our latest launch of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 represents the next stage in our evolution. It is about engaging, not telling consumers what they can expect from our latest foldable devices.

“The innovation and joy of the specially built 3D billboards reflect what we stand for as a brand, and the amazing technology we are bringing to market.”

Richard Hayter was the campaign’s creative director, with David Fitzsimons serving as art director. Jeremy Little was the copywriter and Will Cornelius was the photographer.

Production was handled by Clear Channel and media planning and buying was handled by Starcom.

CREDITS



Client: Jamie Green and Steph Chosen

Lead agency: Iris Worldwide

Agency creative director: Richard Hayter

Copywriter: Jeremy Little

Art director: David Fitzsimons

Strategy director: So-Yeon Kim

Strategist: Ellen Davies

Managing partner: Sam Edwards

Group account director: Cai Odu

Agency producer: Ellie Crew and Guy Cain

Media company: Starcom

Production company: Clear Channel

Raheem Sterling photography agency: Playmaker

Photographers: Will Cornelius