Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: What the players, stakeholders and journalists are saying about it

Following CEO Sam Altman's unexpectedly expected return to the platform yesterday, key parties, investors and tech journalists are chiming in on the unfolding brand saga.

Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: What the players, stakeholders and journalists are saying about it

Five days after an attempted boardroom coup, Sam Altman is returning as CEO of OpenAI

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said in a statement early Wednesday morning that it has an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return with a new initial board. Former president Greg Brockman is also coming back to the organization. 

“We are collaborating to figure out the details,” OpenAI added. 

The new board will be composed of Bret Taylor, who will serve as chair; Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary; and Adam D’Angelo, the only member of OpenAI’s previous board to remain. Altman won’t be on the initial board. 

The main goal of the initial board is to “vet and appoint” an expanded board of up to nine people to “reset the governance of OpenAI,” sources familiar with the negotiations told The Verge. Altman wants a spot on the expanded board, as does Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. 

Altman has also agreed to an internal investigation into why he was fired by the board, according to The Information.

Here’s what key parties, investors and tech journalists are saying about Altman’s chaotic departure from and return to OpenAI.

ChatGPT makers OpenAI promise to pay legal fees for clients sued over copyright
Nov 8, 2023
Matthew Keegan
Nov 8, 2023
Matthew Keegan

ChatGPT makers OpenAI promise to pay legal fees for ...

YouTube's Ashley Chang on five things marketers should know about culture in 2024
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

YouTube’s Ashley Chang on five things marketers ...

In an exclusive interview with Campaign, YouTube's culture and trends lead for APAC, Ashley Chang, highlights five trends emerging across the platform, and shares tips on how marketers can tap into them for a successful content strategy in 2024.

FWD partners with VMLY&R for a mental health campaign with a twist
17 hours ago
Shawn Lim
17 hours ago
Shawn Lim

FWD partners with VMLY&R for a mental health ...

The upcoming campaign by FWD Takaful takes on the stigma of mental health conversations in Malaysia, as well as the pitch process faced by agencies.

Asian Boys' Love takeovers to live music: The pop culture moments shaping Asia
18 hours ago
Acacia Leroy
18 hours ago
Acacia Leroy

Asian Boys' Love takeovers to live music: The pop ...

Marketers looking to navigate and capitalise on the evolving cultural landscapes in Asia-Pacific can significantly benefit from tapping into passionate communities, says Culture Group's Acacia Leroy.

Is Cannes Lions having a laugh with its new humour category?
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Is Cannes Lions having a laugh with its new humour ...

Purpose-driven ads have increasingly become the norm, but what does a specific humour category mean for the ad landscape?