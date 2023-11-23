Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: What the players, stakeholders and journalists are saying about it

Five days after an attempted boardroom coup, Sam Altman is returning as CEO of OpenAI.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said in a statement early Wednesday morning that it has an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return with a new initial board. Former president Greg Brockman is also coming back to the organization.

“We are collaborating to figure out the details,” OpenAI added.

The new board will be composed of Bret Taylor, who will serve as chair; Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary; and Adam D’Angelo, the only member of OpenAI’s previous board to remain. Altman won’t be on the initial board.

The main goal of the initial board is to “vet and appoint” an expanded board of up to nine people to “reset the governance of OpenAI,” sources familiar with the negotiations told The Verge. Altman wants a spot on the expanded board, as does Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI.

Altman has also agreed to an internal investigation into why he was fired by the board, according to The Information.

Here’s what key parties, investors and tech journalists are saying about Altman’s chaotic departure from and return to OpenAI.

Key parties

Sam Altman

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

Greg Brockman

we are so back pic.twitter.com/YcKwkqdNs5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

OpenAI

OpenAI is nothing without its people https://t.co/XYKLQ61e6l — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Ex-interim OpenAI CEO Emmett Shear I am deeply pleased by this result, after ~72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution. https://t.co/AGoDBbwhkq — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 22, 2023 OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati �� https://t.co/k5ufeIiuwU — Mira Murati (@miramurati) November 22, 2023 Ex-OpenAI board member Helen Toner And now, we all get some sleep�� https://t.co/33Shlm04EQ — Helen Toner (@hlntnr) November 22, 2023 Bret Taylor, chair of the new initial OpenAI board ❤️ https://t.co/Nbq9MekuOH — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) November 22, 2023 Investors Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring… https://t.co/djO6Fuz6t9 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 22, 2023

Siqi Chen, board of directors at Sandbox VR

pretty wild that the first job openai took was sam's — Siqi Chen (@blader) November 17, 2023

Peter Lee, corporate VP, Microsoft Research

Sure it would have been fun having Sam, Greg, and so many others as new Microsoft colleagues. But man, this is a such wonderful outcome for all of us at OpenAI and Microsoft, and for everyone else who cares about the future of AI for all. https://t.co/Q7qOq6hzpJ — Peter Lee (@peteratmsr) November 22, 2023

Journalists

Kara Swisher If the goal of the former board was to make a point about too rapidly accelerating AI, it did, but at a really high cost to the company. It also makes, once again this year, Silicon Valley look like a demented goat rodeo of people who can’t stop braying until they get theirs. https://t.co/1JatVFgmJq — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 22, 2023

Emily Chang, Bloomberg

There are still big questions about why this happened, how much was due to petty personal issues/egos vs fundamental disagreements about the future of AI.



It’s only humanity at stake. So let’s hope they figure it out. �� — Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) November 22, 2023

Alex Heath, The Verge

Story on Sam Altman returning to lead OpenAI, with @reckless:



We’re told that both sides have agreed to an investigation — presumably by an outside, independent law firm — into this whole saga, which seems to be deeply rooted in a very human power struggle. Based on our… — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 22, 2023

Amir Efrati, The Information

also- many blessings to the executives, managers and lawyers who waited until just AFTER kids' normal bedtime to make big news https://t.co/LCjGubTBtd — Amir Efrati (@amir) November 22, 2023

Erin Woo, The Information

delighted to inform you all that a literal fire alarm went off at the OpenAI celebration party, fire trucks showed up, and firefighters declared it a false alarm. (a smoke machine from the party triggered it.) we love a metaphor!



more here from the team: https://t.co/CUclwf3eQO pic.twitter.com/q0cFd7qSsv — Erin Woo (@erinkwoo) November 22, 2023

Ina Fried, Axios

And, because it’s the one detail I know you all most want to know.



I made it to bag 9 of 10 in my Lego build of The Office before @sama @satya @btaylor @adamdangelo ironed it all out. pic.twitter.com/viVuJ7saHZ — Ina Fried (@inafried) November 22, 2023

Mike Bird, The Economist

The last week in OpenAI history pic.twitter.com/EPnTsezUxZ — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) November 22, 2023

